Grand Sierra Resort and Casino and SAHARA Las Vegas Adopt Gaming Analytics Inc. -- Aimed at Improving Marketing and Casino Operations

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive vetting of the competition, Meruelo Gaming selects Gaming Analytics Inc. and its advanced artificial intelligence tools to improve marketing and casino operations.

"We're excited to welcome Gaming Analytics to our array of technology solutions. The platform was recommended by our industry counterparts for its accuracy and timeliness in creation of custom and predictive analytics. Ultimately, Gaming Analytics will create greater impact for our marketing and casino campaigns.

After evaluating multiple companies, we believe Gaming Analytics stands above the competition with its ease of use, superior technology, reputation, and highly rated customer service. Gaming Analytics will help accumulate all of our data into one easy-to-use platform, providing a 360-degree view of our business and will inevitably, reduce costs and increase profits," said Christopher Abraham, SVP of Marketing at Grand Sierra Resort.

Gaming Analytics combines simplicity of search engine with the power of machine learning and AI to create the casino industry's first search driven data analytics platform. Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) and SAHARA Las Vegas are the latest addition to its growing list of partners.

Kiran Brahmandam, CEO of Gaming Analytics, states, "Many analytics platforms in our industry are expensive, quite difficult to use, and take time see meaningful results. We are leading the effort to solve this problem with our powerful, yet extremely easy to use platform. We are honored to be selected as partners by GSR and SAHARA Las Vegas, and we look forward to further enhancing our offerings and adding value to their operations."

Getting started with Gaming Analytics is a relatively quick process, with three to five weeks of onboarding. The platform is offered as a software and as a service, with minimal up-front costs and no long-term contracts.

About Gaming Analytics

Gaming Analytics, Inc. is a leader in artificial intelligence for the gaming industry, providing intuitive decision-making support to casino operators. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California. For more information, please visit https://gaminganalytics.ai

About Grand Sierra Resort

Located in the heart of the beautiful Reno-Tahoe region, Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) is an all-encompassing casino-resort with nearly 2,000 newly-renovated guest rooms and suites, 200,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, 1,400 slot machines, 50 table games, a poker room featuring seven tables and the Infinity High Limit Room. The destination's premier gaming property offers visitors a wide variety of amenities including the 2,500 capacity, critically-acclaimed Grand Theatre, home to Reno-Tahoe's finest entertainment experience, exhilarating nightlife at the spectacular LEX Nightclub, more than a dozen delectable restaurant and dining choices including Charlie Palmer Steak and Lounge, a spa, branded retail shopping, a remarkable year-round outdoor pool and fire pit experience, Reno's largest outdoor ice skating rink, a two-screen cinema, a 50-lane bowling center, adrenaline-pumping rides and an aqua golf driving range. GSR players can also enjoy the perks of an Infinity Rewards membership, a joint loyalty program between GSR and its sister resort SAHARA Las Vegas, that gives players the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards across both destinations. GSR is a minority-owned business certified by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, please visit grandsierraresort.com or to make reservations call 1-800-648-5080. For the latest and greatest news on GSR, find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About SAHARA Las Vegas

SAHARA Las Vegas is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,615 guest rooms and suites in three distinctive towers – including the AAA® Four Diamond Alexandria Tower, more than 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues. The inviting casino occupies 60,000 square feet and features approximately 600 of the latest slot and video poker machines, 50 classic table games, Infinity – a premium gaming lounge, The Poker Room at SAHARA Las Vegas and a sports book operated by global gaming leader, William Hill. An impressive selection of culinary and cocktail offerings includes Bazaar Meat by José Andrés™, named "Best Restaurant in Nevada" by Business Insider; CASBAR Lounge; Uno Más; Prendi; The Tangier; Zeffer's and more. In 2021, SAHARA Las Vegas looks forward to welcoming MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas presented by Channing Tatum, the all-new Azilo Ultra Pool and an array of exciting new dining concepts, including famed Philadelphia sports bar Chickie's & Pete's; The Noodle Den from renowned Chef Guoming "Sam" Xin; and James Beard award-winning Chef Shawn McClain's Ballo. SAHARA Las Vegas players can also enjoy the perks of an Infinity Rewards membership, a joint loyalty program between SAHARA and its sister property Grand Sierra Resort and Casino Reno, that gives players the opportunity to earn and redeem rewards across both destinations. SAHARA Las Vegas is a minority-owned business certified by the Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council. For more information, please visit saharalasvegas.com and stay connected on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

