Grand Slam for a Great Cause: Walk to Defeat ALS at Cantigny Park on June 3rd

The ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter

May 19, 2023

Join the ALS Association in a Sunflower Field of Dreams Themed Walk to Fight Lou Gehrig's Disease

WHEATON, Ill. , May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2023 Chicago Walk to Defeat ALS, taking place at the beautiful Cantigny Park in Wheaton on June 3rd. This year, we invite you to step into a Sunflower Field of Dreams as we come together to support those affected by ALS.

The Chicago Walk to Defeat ALS is more than just a walk; it's a powerful community event that brings hope and raises funds to combat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. By participating in the Walk, you are making a significant impact on the lives of individuals and families facing this devastating neurodegenerative disease. Funds raised through the Chicago Walk to Defeat ALS directly support vital services provided in the Greater Chicago Area, including funding of the ALS Multidisciplinary Clinics, caregiver education, an equipment lending program, support groups and more.

As we gather in the Sunflower Field of Dreams, we celebrate the vibrant symbol of the sunflower, which embodies strength, resilience, and hope - qualities that mirror the spirit of our ALS community. Inspired by the legacy of Lou Gehrig, who courageously faced ALS in 1939, the Sunflower Field of Dreams represents our collective dream of a world without ALS.

Registration and check-in for the event will open at 8:00 AM and the walk will commence at 10:00 AM, leading participants through the beautiful Cantigny Park. This family-friendly event welcomes individuals of all ages, providing a wonderful opportunity to unite with friends, family, and colleagues in support of the ALS community. Participation in the Walk is free, and there is no fundraising minimum. However, participants who fundraise $90 or more will receive an exclusive event t-shirt as a token of our appreciation.

To register for the 2023 Chicago Walk to Defeat ALS or sign up as a volunteer, please visit web.alsa.org/chicagowalk or contact us at 312-932-0000. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by ALS.

About ALS:
ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, is a devastating, fatal neuromuscular disease. Every 90 minutes, someone is diagnosed with ALS, and every 90 minutes someone loses their fight with ALS. Funds raised through the Chicago Walk to Defeat ALS directly support services provided in the Greater Chicago Area, including funding of the ALS Multidisciplinary Clinics, home visits, an equipment lending program and more.

About the ALS Association:
The ALS Association is the only national not-for-profit health organization dedicated solely to the fight against ALS. The Association leads the way in research, patient and community services, public education, and advocacy — giving help and hope to those facing the disease.

For media inquiries, please contact Samantha Courter, Communications & Marketing Manager, at 312-932-0000 or [email protected].

Media Contact:
Samantha Courter, Communications & Marketing Manager
The ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter
312-932-0000 | [email protected]

SOURCE The ALS Association Greater Chicago Chapter

