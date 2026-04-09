Grand Tongo Answers the Call: Iconic DEET-Free Repellent Now Available in 3 oz. Nano-Mist Travel Spray and 1 oz. All-New Pocket Sprayer

The Luxury Bug Spray Beloved by Celebrities and Influencers Goes Wherever You Do

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Tongo , the elevated, DEET-free insect repellent redefining protection and personal care, today announced the launch of two highly anticipated new formats: a 3 oz. Nano-Mist Travel Spray, delivering a pillowy-soft, ultra-fine mist, and an all-new 1 oz. Pocket Sprayer, both TSA-friendly and available in the brand's signature scents, including Citrus + Sandalwood, Green Tea + Mint and Fragrance Free.

Grand Tongo Answers the Call: Iconic DEET-Free Repellent Now Available in a Travel-Size 3oz and All-New 1oz Pocket Sprayer

The launch is a direct response to fan demand. After building a devoted following among consumers, celebrities, and influencers alike who fell in love with the brand's airy, almost-like-water feel and sophisticated vanishing scents, TONGO is making it easier than ever to bring that same luxurious protection on the go.

"Our community has been asking for a travel-friendly option since day one," said Cody Johnson, Founder and CEO of Grand Tongo. "These new formats let you take the TONGO experience wherever life takes you, whether that's a weekend getaway, a music festival or a morning hike."

Formulated with Picaridin, the most powerful, longest-lasting DEET alternative available, TONGO delivers up to 12 hours of protection against mosquitoes, ticks, biting flies, gnats, chiggers, and more - even sand flies at the beach - and wards off insects that may carry West Nile Virus, Zika, Dengue, Chikungunya, and Lyme disease. Unlike traditional repellents, TONGO's lightweight, water-based formula:

Ultra-fine mist has superior skin-feel and dries quickly with no sticky or greasy residue

Features sophisticated vanishing scents that disappear within minutes of application

Picaridin (active ingredient) is safe for children as young as 2 months (per CDC guidelines)

Formulas won't damage plastics or gear, unlike DEET

The new travel-size formats are available now on Amazon and QVC and will also be available at Target and Walmart.com , as well as other national retailers, in the coming weeks. SRPs from $4.99 - $9.99. For more information, visit GrandTongo.com .

ABOUT GRAND TONGO

Grand Tongo set out to reimagine the insect repellent category from the ground up, combining science, safety, sophisticated design, and style into a product that repels bugs without repelling people. Tired of bug sprays that were overly toxic, felt gross, smelled terrible, and didn't work as well as they should, TONGO delivers powerful, long-lasting protection with better scents and a skin feel that actually makes you want to use it. For more information, visit grandtongo.com or follow @grandtongo on social media.

Contact:

Niamh Moore

Lately Collective

(408) 663-8625

[email protected]

SOURCE Grand Tongo