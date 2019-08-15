Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos Selects Konami's SYNKROS Casino Management System to Power its Casino Portfolio

"Turtle Creek and Leelanau Sands are known by guests for providing a truly outstanding experience across a thrilling gaming environment," Johnny Barrientoz, general manager, Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel. "Through the latest tools and technology available through SYNKROS, we're able to take our unique on-property experience to a new level of convenience, engagement, connectedness, and excitement."

"Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos has long been committed to providing a differentiated entertainment offering, backed by an ability to appeal to the interests of many diverse audiences," said Tom Jingoli, executive vice president & chief commercial officer at Konami Gaming, Inc. "With the launch of SYNKROS at Turtle Creek and Leelanau Sands, that unique commitment will extend through the organization's gaming enterprise in outstanding new ways."

"Konami is dedicated to being a strong technology partner, and continually demonstrates a commitment to new industry innovation. That leading edge—along with their high reliability and customer service—is key in supporting our business to reach our goals," said Barrientoz.

"This launch is an important part in continually reaching, engaging, and connecting our customers with top entertainment and hospitality," said Jesse Ward, general manager at Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge. "Leveraging the tools and technology within SYNKROS, we can further maximize our differentiated player experience."

Guests at Turtle Creek and Leelanau Sands will have the chance to enter random floor-wide bonus events in a lotto-style progressive game with the launch of SuperSeries. They can also earn and redeem tournamenlict entries on-demand with a mix of True-Time Tournaments games like Fruit Fund™, Hero Collection™, Romancing the Reels™, and more—available on any equipped device. These rewards and more are driven through SYNKROS Offers Management, which empowers players with targeted loyalty awards to match their personal preferences, activities, and spend. Additionally, SynkConnect invites players to connect with their loyalty account through a personal smartphone device—putting new offers, tournament entries, drawing tickets, account information, and touchless EGM sign-on at the tap of a finger.

Those interested in learning more about SYNKROS' award-winning product suite are encouraged to visit www.konamigaming.com .

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.konamigaming.com .

Media Contact:

Tashina Wortham

Marketing Communications Manager

702.419.6025

wortham0609@konamigaming.com

About Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos

Owned and operated by the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Grand Traverse Resort & Casinos encompasses an array of premiere entertainment, dining, gaming, golfing, spa, meeting space, and hotel accommodations across three unique venues in Northern Michigan. A top destination in Midwest travel, Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel offers more than 1,100 casino slot games, 25 table games, luxury suites, outstanding restaurant options, and a 2,400-square-foot green roof. On the east shore of Grand Traverse Bay, Leelanau Sands Casino & Lodge is a much-loved scenic getaway, complete with bingo hall, 330 casino slot games, and table games such as craps, roulette, 3-card poker, and blackjack. Grand Traverse Resort and Spa showcases 900 acres of year-round entertainment, recreation, relaxation, and activities for individuals and families, plus corporate, association, and other groups. For more information, visit www.grandtraverseresort.com/gaming/overview .

SOURCE Konami Gaming, Inc.

Related Links

http://konamigaming.com

