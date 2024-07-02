Grand Traverse Resort and Spa Celebrates No Truer North

ACME, Mich., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Traverse Resort and Spa invites travelers to discover "No Truer North," a combination of genuine hospitality and unique experiences amidst the landscape of Northern Michigan. Nestled among the freshwater beaches and hardwood forests of Traverse City, Michigan, the Resort offers unforgettable moments that represent this remarkable region.

Nestled among freshwater beaches and hardwood forests, the Resort offers unique moments that represent No Truer North. Post this Grand Traverse Resort and Spa just outside of Traverse City, Michigan

"At Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, we believe hospitality is a lifestyle," says Tim Norman, General Manager. "Through the No Truer North brand campaign, we're thrilled to showcase Northern Michigan's one-of-a-kind charm, inviting guests to embark on a journey of relaxation and discovery."

The Resort offers world-class accommodations with nearly 550 guest rooms including spacious suites, condos, comfortable Hotel rooms, and Tower rooms with a view. The Resort is home to 54 holes of championship golf including Jack Nicklaus' The Bear, a full-service spa, and a variety of restaurants, including Aerie Restaurant – a Wine Spectator award winner.

"We champion adventure at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa," says Steve Timmer, Director of Marketing. "With our No Truer North brand campaign, we're encouraging our visitors to experience the true essence of Northern Michigan – a place truly unlike any other."

The Resort anchors itself to the community to offer experiences that highlight the region's local adventures, outdoor excursions, and rich agriculture. Your itinerary could include Kayak, Bike & Brew, where you can paddle along crystal-clear waters, cycle through scenic trails, and savor local craft brews. Embark on captivating winery tours, where you'll sample award-winning wines amidst rolling vineyards. Feel the wind in your sails aboard exhilarating tall ships or water rentals. Take in the views from atop Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. These off-property excursions complement our commitment to showcasing Northern Michigan's authentic charm.

Steps away from your guest room, immerse yourself in 900 acres of activities and amenities. From the tee box to the beach, No Truer North is all around you. "Whether you seek relaxation, adventure, or a blend of both, the Resort is a place where you can create unforgettable memories in a place somewhere new, somewhere miles away from ordinary," Timmer adds.

The No Truer North campaign includes digital and print media, social media, radio, content partners, and sponsorships. To celebrate the adventurous spirit of the campaign, the Resort will give away a vacation package. To register for the "No Truer North Giveaway", click here .

SOURCE Grand Traverse Resort and Spa