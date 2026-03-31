Grand View Research Launches Advanced U.S. Healthcare Facility Mapping & Intelligence Platform to Enable Data-Driven Decision Making Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand View Research (GVR), a global market intelligence and strategic consulting firm, today announced the expansion of its U.S. Healthcare Facility Mapping & Intelligence Platform, an integrated analytics ecosystem designed to help healthcare stakeholders across providers, payers, investors, and life sciences organizations translate complex healthcare data into actionable strategic insights.

As healthcare markets continue to evolve toward value-based care, digital interoperability, and performance-based investment models, organizations increasingly require granular, facility-level intelligence that connects financial performance, clinical utilization, payer dynamics, and infrastructure readiness.

GVR's U.S. Healthcare Facility Mapping & Intelligence Platform addresses this need by combining hospital financial datasets, claims analytics, inpatient utilization trends, payer mix intelligence, EHR infrastructure mapping, and executive leadership insights into a unified analytical framework. The platform enables organizations to convert complex healthcare datasets into informed strategies that support market entry, investment decisions, contracting optimization, and operational performance improvement.

Create your free account to explore the U.S. Healthcare Facility Intelligence Platform – Covering 10,000+ Healthcare facilities in the U.S.A.

Transforming Strategic Decision-Making Across Healthcare Stakeholders

The platform supports a broad range of healthcare stakeholders by delivering multidimensional intelligence aligned with their strategic and operational priorities.

Medical device companies can identify early-adopter hospitals and optimize commercialization strategies using hospital utilization data, EHR readiness indicators, and financial performance metrics.

can identify early-adopter hospitals and optimize commercialization strategies using hospital utilization data, EHR readiness indicators, and financial performance metrics. Pharmaceutical companies can strengthen market access planning and value-based contracting through claims analytics, therapy utilization trends, and payer mix intelligence.

can strengthen market access planning and value-based contracting through claims analytics, therapy utilization trends, and payer mix intelligence. Private equity investors can evaluate acquisition and consolidation opportunities using financial trendlines, ownership structures, and hospital performance metrics.

can evaluate acquisition and consolidation opportunities using financial trendlines, ownership structures, and hospital performance metrics. Health insurers can improve risk modeling and provider network efficiency through claims data, payer mix distribution, and hospital quality indicators.

can improve risk modeling and provider network efficiency through claims data, payer mix distribution, and hospital quality indicators. Consulting firms can support restructuring, network design, and public-sector healthcare transformation using infrastructure datasets and payer-provider alignment insights.

can support restructuring, network design, and public-sector healthcare transformation using infrastructure datasets and payer-provider alignment insights. Healthcare operators can benchmark performance and identify expansion opportunities using financial KPIs, patient flow trends, and market density analytics.

"Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to make decisions faster and with greater precision," said Swayam Dash, Managing Director, Grand View Research. "Our Healthcare Intelligence Platform helps clients move beyond siloed data and gain a clearer view of where opportunities, risks, and performance gaps exist across the market."

Watch this video to see GVR's U.S Healthcare Facility Mapping & Intelligence Platform in action

Use Cases Across the Healthcare Ecosystem

GVR's Healthcare Intelligence Platform supports a wide range of high-value use cases across the healthcare ecosystem:

DRG-Level Hospital Benchmarking

A healthcare consulting team used the platform to analyze DRG 690 | 689 (Kidney & Urinary Tract Infections) and benchmark hospital performance across the U.S.



The analysis highlighted meaningful variation in case volumes, average length of stay, cost per case, and billed charges across comparable facilities.



These insights helped identify efficient benchmark hospitals, flag operational outliers, and guide provider optimization and payer-provider strategy discussions.



Diagnosis-Level Claims Benchmarking

Using ICD-10 G47.33 for obstructive sleep apnea, a consulting team evaluated how diagnosis activity was distributed across U.S. hospitals.



The analysis revealed variation in diagnosis volumes, provider concentration, and average cost per case, helping identify referral hubs, economic outliers, and opportunities for provider targeting and care-network design.



Private Equity Investment Screening

A healthcare-focused private equity firm leveraged GVR's hospital financial intelligence datasets to identify acquisition opportunities across 3,000+ hospitals in the Western United States.



By analyzing total patient revenue, operating expenses, and net income performance, the firm screened for high-volume hospitals experiencing margin pressure—a key indicator of turnaround potential.



For example, facilities such as Los Angeles General Medical Center (≈$3.7B patient revenue; ($369M) net income) and Harbor‑UCLA Medical Center (≈$2.85B revenue; ($199M) net income) demonstrated strong patient demand but significant financial strain.



Using this framework, the firm was able to:

- Identify 40+ high-revenue hospitals with margin compression

- Shortlist 10–15 potential acquisition targets

- Support early diligence for a multi-hundred-million-dollar regional healthcare investment strategy



MedTech Commercialization Strategy

A U.S.-based cardiovascular medical device manufacturer used GVR's hospital intelligence capabilities to identify facilities most likely to adopt its remote cardiac monitoring platform.



By evaluating hospital financial performance, cardiology procedure volumes, and EHR interoperability readiness, the company prioritized high-potential targets and improved the efficiency of its commercialization strategy.



Value-Based Contracting Optimization

A regional health insurer leveraged GVR's claims analytics, payer mix intelligence, and hospital efficiency indicators to refine its value-based contracting strategy.



The integrated analysis improved the precision of actuarial modeling, supported redesign of risk corridors, and enhanced financial predictability across provider contracts.



Healthcare Network Transformation

A global consulting firm advising public health authorities used GVR's infrastructure and hospital performance datasets to evaluate hospitals across multiple states and support restructuring decisions.



The resulting strategy enabled facility consolidation, regional optimization, and identification of large-scale efficiency opportunities. Similar benchmarking frameworks are also being used by healthcare delivery networks to guide expansion planning.

Request for a free demo of GVR's U.S. Healthcare Facility Mapping & Intelligence Platform

Expert takeaway:

By integrating financial, claims, utilization, and infrastructure intelligence into one ecosystem, GVR enables healthcare organizations to move beyond fragmented datasets and make more confident, evidence-based decisions.

For more information about Grand View Research's Healthcare Intelligence capabilities, please contact [email protected]

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

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