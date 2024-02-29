GRAND WAILEA, A WALDORF ASTORIA RESORT, UNVEILS KILOLANI SPA

Maui's iconic Wailea resort opens its new spa, debuting a new era of wellness with premier treatments & Hawaiian rituals Post this

"Kilolani Spa truly embodies our commitment to honoring Maui's rich wellness culture, while embracing the modern innovations of the spa industry," said JP Oliver, managing director at Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. "We look forward to offering our guests personalized treatments imbued with local influences, natural ingredients, and the aloha spirit."

The approximately $55 million Kilolani Spa encompasses 40 treatment rooms, including couples' treatment suites, a meditation lounge, reflection lounge, halotherapy-infused infrared saunas, hammam, and hydrothermal gardens.

Guided by the Moon, Rooted in Culture

The spa's concept, which centers on the Hawaiian moon calendar, was developed by Grand Wailea's in-house cultural and wellness team in collaboration with the renowned spa consultancy TLEE Spas + Wellness and Rachael McCrory, Hilton's Regional Director of Spa & Wellness.

Hawaiian culture and indigenous healing arts were fundamental to TLEE Spas + Wellness's vision. "We are thrilled to introduce guests to Kilolani Spa, where they can feel truly immersed in the spirit of Maui," said Tracy Lee, President + Founder of TLEE Spas. "It was important to create an experience that honors and connects guests to Hawaii's deep and diverse culture and wellness traditions."

Inspired by the Kilolani, Hawaiian stargazers who used the moon to guide all aspects of daily life, the Kilolani Spa experience is aligned with the natural currents of the world. Following the Helu Pō (moon cycles), the spa's programming continuously evolves in tandem with the 10-day moon period (anahulu's) and features native botanicals, signature products hand-crafted on Maui, and holistic treatments.

Debuting a new type of "sound healing", Kilolani Spa has developed a unique blend of harmonic sound therapy with Oli, Hawaiian chants for wisdom, wellbeing, and preservation. Spearheaded by Kalei Uwekoolani, Grand Wailea's Cultural Programming Manager, this powerful experience is designed to clear negative energy and improve overall wellbeing.

Design to Reflect a Sense of Place

Tihany Design, a renowned design atelier with a focus in luxury hospitality, utilized the concept of kilolani to design open-air spaces and embrace Hawaii's natural beauty. The spa's various lounges and treatment spaces, as well as its full-service salon and studio, provide a range of social and private settings for individuals, couples and groups.

The open-air Hydrothermal Gardens feature cleansing showers, a sauna, a steam room, a vitality pool, waterfall showers, and a garden. Connecting these spaces is the coed Hydrothermal circuit designed to welcome groups to experience wellness together. At the heart of Kilolani Spa is the only Hammam in Hawaii – a multicultural sanctuary designed for communal rituals and private treatments. Outdoors, the Saltwater Pool is a soothing flotation experience, flanked by Halotherapy-infused infrared saunas.

The Meditation Lounge invites guests to partake in guided meditation using innovative harmonic therapy, while the Reflection Lounge offers diverse seating options for individuals and groups, along with inspiring ocean views.

Pathways to Fitness & Wellness

Kilolani Spa also provides guests a variety of approaches to fitness and wellness ranging from Hawaii's first-ever biostation to leading edge fitness equipment and mind/body and movement classes.

The Movement Studio hosts a robust lineup of daily classes including beach yoga and group cycling classes, and the fitness center offers best-in-class brands including Peloton and Technogym. The biostation features anti-aging and wellness services with the goal of redefining preventative healthcare.

To complete each guest's holistic journey, Kilolani Spa offers a dedicated retail space filled with locally-made items including Kilolani's signature Lokelani Essential oils and a wellness café which includes curated offerings from Erewhon crafted in partnership with the property.

For more information on the Kilolani Spa menu or to book an experience, please visit spa.grandwailea.com.

Kilolani Spa is open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily.

ABOUT GRAND WAILEA, A WALDORF ASTORIA RESORT

Nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens along Wailea Beach, Grand Wailea ranks among the world's best in leading travel and consumer reports for its range of luxury and leisure experiences, from sprawling landscapes for the active traveler and curated wellness offerings for self-care seekers, to adults-only and family-friendly pools for a tailored experience suited to every guest. The newly renovated property touts five reimagined restaurants, including a renovated Botero Lounge at the heart of the resort, a chef-inspired Italian dining addition, Olivine, and most recently, Grand Wailea's reinvented flagship seafood venue, Humuhumunukunukuāpuaʻa. Marking the completion of its property-wide refresh is the debut of Kilolani Spa, featuring a 50,000-square-foot space and treatments guided by the Hawaiian Moon Calendar. New modern interiors, upgrades and plush amenities grace all 777 rooms and 57 suites, as well as an enclave of 50 nearby luxury villas at Hoʻolei that provide guests with access to Grand Wailea amenities. For reservations and information, please call 1-800-888-6100 or visit www.grandwailea.com .

ABOUT WALDORF ASTORIA HOTELS & RESORTS

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to sincerely elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary mastery in landmark destinations around the world. Inspired by their timeless environments, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand's world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria , and follow the brand on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

ABOUT TIHANY DESIGN

Led by Partner Alessia Genova and Founder & Principal Adam D. Tihany, Tihany Design is a multidisciplinary, ever-evolving design atelier specializing in luxury hospitality, cruise, retail, residences, private clubs, yachting, spa and leisure. The visionary force behind stunning custom interiors since 1978, the NYC-based studio delivers inspired spaces around the globe that resonate elevated personalization, timeless elegance and an authentic sense of place, with the mission to elevate the luxury lifestyle and travel experience through its diverse and enduring catalog of work. For more information, visit www.tihanydesign.com or call 212.366.5544.

ABOUT TLEE SPAS + WELLNESS

TLEE Spas + Wellness brings an unparalleled level of passion, professionalism and adaptability to the creation of exceptional spas and wellness experiences. They approach each project with fresh eyes, looking for ways to raise the bar and set it apart, with a proven track record of success through a collection of award-winning projects, discerning clients and leading brands. For more information about TLEE Spas, visit www.tleespas.com .

