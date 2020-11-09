Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, Welcomes Back Guests with Reimagined Experiences

WAILEA, Hawaii, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort — an iconic, beachside resort nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Maui's Wailea Beach — will reopen its doors on November 15. The reopening marks the debut of The Grand Life, a sweeping variety of programming focused on well-being and incorporating personalized health and safety measures, as well as a reimagined twist to the resort's unforgettable experiences. Information on the guest arrival experience can be found here .

"We are thrilled to once again extend our warm hospitality to travelers and look forward to welcoming guests back," said Managing Director, JP Oliver. "The launch of The Grand Life and its included offerings illustrates our commitment to fostering a connection between travelers and Hawaii while also ensuring the highest health and safety standards are upheld for our guests."

Elements of The Grand Life include an on-site 'Wellness Ambassador' for guests and a new Grand Passport program for children focused on immersion into Hawaiian culture. The resort will offer IT support, desks, and an on-demand tutor for remote learning, as well as office workstations for anyone working remotely. In early 2021, Spa Grande will launch the Live Grande Wellness program with energy treatments, mindfulness sessions and more.

The resort has undergone key changes in accordance with government and local authority guidance, in addition to implementing Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection. A comprehensive overview of this program can be viewed here. As of October 15, visitors ages five and older (those under five are exempt from requirements) are allowed to bypass Hawaii's mandated 14-day quarantine with proof of a negative COVID-19 test. For Hawaii-bound travelers, more information on testing here.

About Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

Grand Wailea, a landmark resort consistently ranked among the world's best, is nestled on 40 acres of lush, tropical gardens fronting Wailea Beach in Maui, Hawaii. For reservations and information on what is currently available/open on property, call 1-800-888-6100 or visit www.grandwailea.com.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of over 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to personal service and culinary expertise in landmark locations around the world. Unified by their inspirational environments and True Waldorf Service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver graceful service from the moment a guest books through checkout. In addition to the brand's renowned hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a best-in-class residential portfolio, including 17 properties either open or in development, that provide the comfort of a private home combined with the unsurpassed amenities and legendary service of Waldorf Astoria. Waldorf Astoria is a part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience Waldorf Astoria by booking at www.waldorfastoria.com or through the Hilton Honors mobile app. Learn about the brand by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow Waldorf Astoria on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SOURCE Grand Wailea

Related Links

http://www.grandwailea.com/

