Grand Winners Announced in 2026 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers

Türkiye Sigorta and Abu Dhabi Customs win top awards in the world's premier awards program for the best organizations to work for, and for the HR teams, professionals, achievements, new products, and suppliers that help create and drive great places to work.

FAIRFAX, Va., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi Customs (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates) and Türkiye Sigorta (Istanbul, Türkiye) have won the Grand ("best of show") Stevie® Award trophies in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

Abu Dhabi Customs (Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates) and Türkiye Sigorta (Istanbul, Türkiye) have won the Grand (“best of show”) Stevie® Award trophies in the 11th annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers are an international business awards competition open to all organizations worldwide. The awards recognize the world's best organizations to work for, and the HR teams, professionals, achievements, new products, and suppliers that help to create and drive great places to work. The competition's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners in the various categories were announced earlier this month and are available at http://HR.StevieAwards.com.

To determine the Organization of the Year Grand winner, each Gold Stevie win counts for three points, each Silver win for two points, and each Bronze win for one-and-a-half points.

The Grand Stevie Award for the Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year goes to the organization with the highest rated nomination in the entire competition.

The Grand Stevie Award winners are:

Highest-scoring Nomination: With an average score of 9.55 out of a possible 10 from the judges, the nomination titled "From System Of Record To System Of Decision" submitted by Abu Dhabi Customs of Abu Dhabi, UAE, is the highest-scoring nomination in the 2026 competition. The nomination won the Gold Stevie Award for Achievement in HR Technology.

Organization of the Year: With 54.5 award points, earned for 10 Gold, seven Silver, and seven Bronze Stevie wins, Türkiye Sigorta of Istanbul, Türkiye, is the most honored organization in the 2026 competition. Türkiye Sigorta is one of Türkiye's leading insurance companies in the non-life, life, and pension segments, distinguished by its strong financial structure, extensive distribution network, and customer-centric approach.

Winners will be celebrated and presented with their Stevie Awards during a joint awards ceremony with The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the German Stevie Awards. Tickets are now on sale. The presentations will be broadcast live.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations in 38 nations and territories were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Categories include:

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes nine of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards® and American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie Awards

The Stevie Awards, widely recognized as the world's premier business awards, are nicknamed the Stevies, derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards are conferred through nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from individuals and organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

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SOURCE Stevie Awards