Grand Winners Announced in 2026 Stevie® Awards for Technology Excellence

IBM Named Organization of the Year; T-Mobile Engineer Earns Highest-Rated Nomination

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Grand ("best of show") Stevie Award winners have been announced in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. The annual competition honors outstanding achievements by individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across every industry.

Two Grand (“best of show”) Stevie Award winners have been announced in the third annual Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. IBM is named as Organization of the Year and T-Mobile Engineer Earns Highest-Rated Nomination

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence are an international business awards competition that is open to all organizations and individuals worldwide. The competition's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie winners in the various categories were announced in July and are listed at Tech.StevieAwards.com.

Most Honored Organization: IBM, including IBM Manufacturing Solutions Pte. Ltd., is the most honored organization in the competition, with 18.5 award points earned through three Gold, one Silver, and five Bronze Stevie wins. (To determine the Organization of the Year winner, each Gold Stevie Award earns three points, each Silver win earns two points, and each Bronze earns 1.5 points.) A judge of one of IBM's Gold Stevie-winning nominations shared, "This is a strong entry that goes beyond the standard DevOps implementation. The team has built a well-thought-out approach to a real scaling problem, and the supporting material backs up their claims. The ability to dynamically determine test execution at runtime and significantly reduce unnecessary test runs is genuinely innovative."

This marks the 20th Grand Stevie Award won by IBM, across all nine Stevie Awards programs in the past 25 years, but the first in the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence.

Highest-Rated Nomination: The Grand Stevie Award for the Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year, with an average score of 9.63 out of a possible 10, goes to Harikishore Allu Balan, Principal Systems Architect at T-Mobile, whose nomination won the Gold Stevie for Employee of the Year - Information Technology – Telecommunications. T-Mobile USA, Inc. is the second-largest wireless carrier in the United States, serving over 118 million subscribers across more than 50 nationwide data centers. One judge commented on Harikishore's winning nomination, Pioneering America's Cloud-Native 5G Voice Infrastructure: "Harikishore's work on T-Mobile's cloud-native 5G voice infrastructure is a stellar example of technical mastery translating directly into massive commercial and operational impact."

Winners will be honored at a red-carpet awards event on Wednesday, October 28 at the Pullman Paris Montparnasse in Paris, France. The event will also celebrate winners in the 2026 editions of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, The International Business Awards®, and the German Stevie Awards. The presentations will be streamed live worldwide, and tickets are now on sale.

More than 700 nominations from organizations in 37 nations and territories were evaluated this year by 180 technology and business professionals serving as judges. Winners were selected based on the average scores assigned during the independent judging process.

Some of the other organizations with Gold, Silver or Bronze-winning nominations include:

Allianz Technology

Apple

Bank Indonesia

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority

Roads and Transport Authority Ernst & Young (EY)

GCash

Google

JPMorgan Chase

Lenovo

Microsoft

Oracle

Saudi Aramco

Standard Bank

Walmart

The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence recognize achievements across 23 technology sectors, including:

Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations Technology

Aerospace Technology

Agricultural Technology

Architectural Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Assistive Technology

Biotechnology

Business Technology

Communications Technology

Construction & Civil Engineering Technology

Educational Technology

Energy Technology

Entertainment Technology

Financial Technology (FinTech)

Government Technology

Green & Clean Technology

Healthcare Technology

Information Technology

Manufacturing Technology

Marine Technology

Retail & E-Commerce Technology

Sports, Fitness & Recreation Technology

Transportation & Mobility Technology

Nominations for the 2027 edition of the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence will open in March. The entry kit may be requested at https://Tech.StevieAwards.com.

About the Stevie® Awards

Founded in 2002, the Stevie Awards are widely recognized as the world's premier business awards programs, honoring outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek name Stephanos, meaning "crowned."

The Stevie Awards include nine international business awards programs:

Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

German Stevie Awards

Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

The American Business Awards®

The International Business Awards®

Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence

Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

Each year the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories, recognizing organizations of every size and the professionals behind their success.

Learn more at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Nina Moore

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SOURCE Stevie Awards