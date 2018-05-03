Grande Cosmetics 10 Year Anniversary

"A decade ago I discovered the secret sauce of naturally beautiful lashes. My lash enhancing conditioner, GrandeLASH-MD, which was met with almost instant popularity, is a powerful product. It inspired me to start Grande Cosmetics, now a comprehensive line of innovative cosmetics, serums and conditioners driven by results and performance," says Alicia Grande, founder and CEO of Grande Cosmetics.

Grande Cosmetics continues to rely on innovation and roll-out new solutions. Their most recent launches, GrandeGLIDE and Grande Semi-Matte Liquid Lipstick Metallic, combine the power of Grande Cosmetics' unique formulation with flawless color payoff.

Grande Cosmetics is on a roll: Double-digit growth over the past six years and regular sell-outs on HSN. This summer GrandeLash-MD will be featured in Sephora's Hot Now animation and GrandeBROW is being introduced in Sephora store this fall.

"I believe in celebrating one's natural beauty and enhancing what you've already got, rather than making drastic changes or breaking the bank. With this in mind, I love that Grande Cosmetics allows women to feel confident within their own natural beauty," says Grande. "What I want most is for people to look and feel fantastic without relying on fillers or lash extensions – these can be very invasive, time-consuming and pricey."

Grande Cosmetics is now available at retailers such as Sephora, HSN, Amazon Luxury Beauty and GrandeCosmetics.com.

About Grande Cosmetics: Grande Cosmetics is a leader in the field of cosmeceuticals and is best known for its 16x award-winning product GrandeLASH-MD, eyelash conditioner. Engineered with a proprietary blend, GrandeLASH-MD promotes more youthful, healthy and dramatic eyelashes within 4 to 6 weeks. Founder Alicia Grande observed her own eyelashes becoming sparser and more brittle with age, yet she was unable to find a product to offer a viable solution. And from that need, GrandeLASH-MD was born. With a background in the beauty and natural products industry, Alicia knew the formulation needed to be safe, easy-to-use and it had to provide serious results. She worked closely with chemists and eventually they hit on a superb cocktail of ingredients. The results were astounding to everyone who put it to trial, and that's when Alicia knew she needed to share GrandeLASH-MD with the world. Now, Grande Cosmetics offers over a wide-range of products for lashes, lips, brows and hair that provide long term benefits with daily use.

