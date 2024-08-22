GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO INTRODUCES A PREMIER HELICOPTER EXPERIENCE TO NASA's KENNEDY SPACE CENTER

This new, luxury helicopter experience provides guests with a unique, adventure-filled day at America's original Spaceport

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination nestled at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, proudly introduces a premium experience for adventurous resort guests — The Kennedy Space Center Helicopter Tour.

Kennedy Space Center Helicopter Tour

This one-of-a-kind, one-day experience begins with an extraordinary voyage directly from the Grande Lakes Orlando property, in a state-of-the-art EC-130 helicopter, to the iconic Kennedy Space Center on Florida's space coast. This resort-curated, concierge-led expedition by Galactic Medallion®, a Space Tour experience company, accommodates a group of four guests, and promises an incomparable fusion of helicopter exhilaration and the excitement of exploring the cosmos at the space center.

Each excursion is meticulously tailored to the unique preferences of the group. The journey begins with a thrilling aerial tour over the Kennedy Space Center, the Vehicle Assembly Building, Shuttle Landing Strip, and then south to view Port Canaveral before touching down. Upon arrival, guests are met by their personal, expert guide to visit NASA's acclaimed facilities where they will learn about the past, present and future of space exploration and America's space program. Tour highlights include the Apollo-Saturn V venue, Shuttle Launch Experience, Atlantis Orbiter, Gateway Pavilion, Astronaut Hall of Fame, and more. For an additional cost, guests can enhance their experience with various upgrades such as a private bus tour, guided by a NASA Shuttle-era Astronaut; or an exclusive visit of the Shuttle Pavilion and the Atlantis Orbiter, led by Mike Leinbach, former Launch Director of the Shuttle Program.

Guests will then be treated to an upscale, late lunch at a unique rooftop venue, boasting stunning panoramic vistas of the Indian River and Kennedy Space Center. This awe-inspiring setting also offers the opportunity to engage personally with a distinguished guest speaker, making the experience even more memorable. The day's adventure ends with a celebratory champagne toast, prior to lifting-off for the return journey back to Grande Lakes Orlando by sunset.

The Kennedy Space Center Helicopter Tour starts at $12,800, which covers a group of four, offering an unparalleled and exclusive experience at America's original Spaceport.

In addition to this exhilarating tour, Grande Lakes Orlando will host a series of exciting on-property activities and events over the Labor Day Weekend in partnership with Galactic Medallion®, and other esteemed space-related entities. Ritz Kids, the resort's kids club, will offer a "Galactic Space Week" program featuring Dr. Kirby Runyon, a renowned planetary geologist and research scientist at the Planetary Science Institute. Runyon's expertise is in the study of rocky, geologic landforms particularly on our Moon, and Mars. He will provide an exciting array of educational experiences for our young guests right here on Earth.

More information can be found at grandelakes.com. Images can be found here.

The aforementioned is provided as a convenience to property guests. This is not a recommendation to use any particular provider and the property makes no representation about the qualifications of these providers or the quality of the services offered by these providers. Please do not consider this an endorsement or recommendation of any of these providers. The property has not made any inquiry as to their qualifications or the quality of services, which they provide. The property assumes no liability for the services provided by these independent providers who have no affiliation with the property.

About Grande Lakes Orlando

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Ritz-Carlton, 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include MICHELIN Recommended Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and MICHELIN Recommended Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco-tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center and minutes from the major theme parks.

Follow Grande Lakes Orlando @grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Twitter @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando , Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando .

For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com .

Media Contact:

The Brandman Agency

Michael Gartenlaub & Paige Voeffray

[email protected]

SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando