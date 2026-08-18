GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO SETS THE STAGE FOR A FALL SEASON FILLED WITH FOOD, FESTIVITIES AND CHAMPIONSHIP GOLF

"Fall is one of the most exciting times at Grande Lakes, as culinary experiences, outdoor adventure, wellness, family traditions and the excitement of the holidays come together across the resort," said Jon McGavin, Area General Manager. "Whether joining us for a weekend escape, a Thanksgiving gathering, championship golf or our beloved Christmas Market, guests will discover memorable ways to experience the season throughout their stay."

Savor September

All month long, Grande Lakes celebrates the flavors of fall with a collection of elevated dining experiences across the resort's award-winning restaurants. Experience Orlando's Magical Dining at Highball & Harvest and Primo, with both restaurants supporting local philanthropic organizations through the program. As both Grande Lakes hotels are participating in Magical Nights, guests can seamlessly extend their evening with an overnight stay and make the most of their dining experience. From September 21 through 27, Primo will also celebrate Negroni Week with handcrafted cocktails that support Slow Food's mission to create a more equitable and sustainable food and beverage industry. Throughout the month, guests can unwind with golden-hour cocktails at the Sun & Spritz Cabana, which draws inspiration from the Italian aperitivo tradition. Dining options across the resort range from MICHELIN-recognized restaurants to relaxed poolside favorites.

Fall Festive

Fall takes center stage with the return of Fall Festival on October 10 and 11. New this year, the festival will extend from day into night on October 10, when acclaimed chef Jack Arnold brings his renowned live fire cooking style to Grande Lakes Orlando for an immersive outdoor dinner. The menu will include post oak smoked brisket, rosemary and charred citrus roasted chicken, poblano creamed corn, cornbread with Whisper Creek Farm honey butter and an interactive live fire s'mores station. Throughout the day, take part in pumpkin decorating, classic crafts, canoeing, archery, falconry and other seasonal activities, alongside festival favorites such as smoked turkey legs, loaded waffle fries and pumpkin pie served in mason jars. As evening arrives, live music and line dancing will continue beneath the stars, while a new beer garden will give another place to gather and enjoy the festivities.

Thanksgiving at Grande Lakes Orlando

The resort welcomes families and friends to gather for cherished Thanksgiving celebrations filled with seasonal dining and time outdoors. Holiday buffets will return to Citron and Highball & Harvest, while Primo and Knife & Spoon will present special menus for the occasion. Featured buffet dishes will include citrus brined roasted turkey, slow roasted prime rib with rosemary red wine jus, maple glazed Faroe Islands salmon, ricotta ravioli with butternut squash and brown butter, and stuffing prepared with herbs from Whisper Creek Farm. A seafood raw bar serving freshly shucked oysters, local shrimp cocktail, snow crab claws and smoked local fish dip, along with a dessert selection featuring pumpkin pie, chocolate mousse, cheesecake and red velvet cake, will complete the feast. The Ritz Carlton Gobbler 5K and Master Yoga Class will offer two ways to begin Thanksgiving Day outdoors before gathering around the table. The holiday offerings bring together festive dining, outdoor wellness, and the warm signature hospitality that defines Grande Lakes Orlando.

Christmas Market and Ice Skating

On November 25, Grande Lakes Orlando will begin its holiday season with the return of its Christmas Market and open air ice skating rink. Explore festive entertainment, fireside gatherings, gingerbread decorating, visits with Santa and other holiday traditions across the resort. Those who reserve the Festive Escape Package enjoy exclusive seasonal savings and added benefits throughout their stay.

Championship Golf Returns

November also marks the highly anticipated reopening of Grande Lakes' Greg Norman designed championship golf course following an extensive renovation, ushering in a new era for one of Central Florida's premier golf destinations. The prestigious PNC Championship will return in December, bringing legendary golfers and their families together for one of the sport's most celebrated annual tournaments.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando's fall and holiday programming or to reserve a stay, visit grandelakes.com.

Fall-related images are available HERE.

About Grande Lakes Orlando:

Hidden in the heart of Orlando, Grande Lakes Orlando sits on 500 lush acres at the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. The resort features a 582-room Forbes Five Star Ritz-Carlton, a 1,010-room JW Marriott hotel, the 40,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton spa, as well as three picture-perfect pools. The Ritz-Carlton Golf & Tennis Club, which hosts the PNC Championship, includes an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf course. A dozen celebrated dining venues throughout include Knife & Spoon, a steak and seafood restaurant led by award-winning chef John Tesar, and Primo, Mediterranean/Italian fare by multiple James Beard award-winning chef Melissa Kelly, a leader in the farm-to-fork movement. Grand Lakes Orlando restaurants source fresh ingredients from Whisper Creek Farm, an on-property 18,000-square-foot working farm, as well as on-site apiaries. The resort features a wide array of additional activities: kayaking, eco tours on Shingle Creek, falconry, mountain biking and fishing school. Conference and meeting attendees have their pick of meeting space options located across 150,000 square feet, plus more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor space. Grande Lakes is located 15 minutes from the Orlando International Airport, five minutes from the Orange County Convention Center, and minutes from the major theme parks.

Follow Grande Lakes Orlando @grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmarriottorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando.

Media Contact:

The Brandman Agency

Andrew Cosenza

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SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando