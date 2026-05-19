GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO CELEBRATES AMERICA 250 WITH 'SUMMER BY THE LAKE' DEBUT, FEATURING SUN-SOAKED ADVENTURES, FIREWORKS AND LUXURY EXPERIENCES

This summer, Orlando's premier luxury destination unveils an elevated lineup of family fun, culinary moments, wellness escapes and signature entertainment for guests and locals alike.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Lakes Orlando, the lush 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades, home to The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes invites guests to embrace the season and America's 250th anniversary with new signature Summer by the Lake experiences. From sun-soaked adventures and immersive entertainment to culinary discoveries, wellness escapes, and family-forward fun, every moment is thoughtfully curated to capture the spirit of summer and this celebratory occasion in grand style.

Summer By The Lake at Grande Lakes Orlando

Summer by the Lake

Beginning May 23 through September 6, select Saturdays and holiday weekends come alive with a vibrant lineup of activities for guests of all ages. Days unfold with live music, engaging lawn games, laser tag, face painting, balloon artists, silent discos, inflatable waterslides, and the return of the fan favorite dancing GLO Robot. Families can experience the nostalgic Grande Family Classic reminiscent of beloved field days. As evening falls, festivities culminate into mesmerizing fire-dancer performances, followed by breathtaking fireworks displays over the resort. Guests seeking elevated relaxation can reserve the Fireworks Oasis Grande Cabana, complete with fresh coconuts, beverages, and premium views of the nightly fireworks. Throughout the day, complimentary recreational experiences through Grande Lakes Sports also invite guests to explore the resort's natural surroundings by bike, canoe, or kayak.

Wellness Moments

In August, the resort will host an exclusive Wellness Weekend at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, a wellness retreat inviting guests to focus on restoration, vitality, and longevity through expert-led sessions and restorative programming. For travelers seeking rejuvenation, The Ritz-Carlton Spa offers high-tech wellness experiences including an Aescape robot massage and an Ammortal Chamber offering red light therapy. On select Saturday evenings throughout the summer, the spa will also host the After-Hours Spa Pool Party for adult guests complete with signature beverages, aromatherapy towels, Mediterranean and island-inspired small bites and vibrant lighting, curated beats, and immersive sensory moments to bring the night to life the moment guests arrive. Seasonal 5K events will also return on Memorial Day, Fourth of July, and Labor Day weekends, complete with a postrace champagne, healthy refreshments, and spa-inspired recovery experiences.

Delicious Special Events

All season long, culinary moments infuse Summer by the Lake with fresh flavor and festive flair. Guests can enjoy Freedom Hot Dogs and Brews served on carts delivered right to guests' pool chairs, the 1776 Expedition of Seasonal Sips featuring a collection of cocktails and mocktails celebrating American-made spirits, homegrown ingredients and regional inspiration, and the American Cookout Classic offering a thoughtful selection of Russell's Reserve bourbon whiskeys paired with American barbeque classics. The resort has also teamed up with partners to bring more indulgent culinary moments to the property, including Moët Ice & Coconuts which pairs Moët & Chandon Ice champagne and fresh coconuts, and favorites from Griffy's Glizzies food truck for all-American foot-long hot dogs, crispy rippers, golden fries and sweet treats. New for the season, Sun & Spritz at The Ritz-Carlton Pool Trellis Cabana introduces a relaxed, aperitivo-inspired escape along the serene back row of the main pool, just steps from the Solaire Pool. Designed for up to eight guests, this shaded retreat blends plush lounging and social energy, complemented by shareable Aperol Spritz carafes, margarita pitchers, and bottles of Miraval rosé and Lallier Champagne—perfect for savoring sun-soaked afternoons and golden hour moments. For an ultraluxury experience, Piper by the Lake offers a private lakeside lounging moment with Piper-Heidsieck champagne complete with dedicated butler service. Holiday weekends bring bespoke dining experiences, including Memorial Day feasts, Father's Day steak and bourbon pairings, a Fourth of July Buffet with patriotic favorites, and Labor Day Buffet honoring the resort's onsite Whisper Creek Farm and paying homage to the labor that brings the sustainable dining concept to life.

Adventure for Every Age

Families can make the most of summer with robust Ritz Kids activities, featuring full and half-day immersive camps, Kids' Night Out evenings, scavenger hunts, crafts, and nature exploration. Guests can also enjoy The Magic Show: Unboxed, an exclusive residency by America's Got Talent finalist Drew Thomas. Outdoor enthusiasts can discover the resort's natural side through ecotours on Shingle Creek, sunrise safaris, guided fishing excursions, falconry experiences, archery, and mountain biking across the resort's lush grounds. The Grande Lakes Waterpark offers endless fun with a lazy river, waterslides, restful lagoons, and luxury cabanas. Guests may also unwind in private poolside sanctuaries at The Ritz-Carlton's cabanas or enjoy refined accommodations across both hotels, including spacious family suites and luxury rooms with sweeping resort views.

Guests and Florida Residents are invited to experience Summer by the Lake by reserving the popular "Family Escape Package," featuring a connecting room when booking the first room with code E4000. Alternatively, choose the "Grande Escape Package," offering up to $50 in resort credit and complimentary parking with code PSF.

More information can be found at grandelakes.com,

Note to Media: Summer related images can be found here.

Follow Grande Lakes Orlando @grandelakesorlando on Instagram and grandelakesorlando on Facebook. Also, The Ritz-Carlton and JW Marriott on Twitter @RC_Orlando and @JW_Orlando, Instagram @ritzcarltonorlando and @jwmorlando and Facebook ritzcarltonorlando and jwmarriottorlando.

For more information, visit www.grandelakes.com.

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SOURCE Grande Lakes Orlando