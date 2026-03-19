MEXICO CITY, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grande Studios today announced a companywide strategy centered on the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI), positioning human performance, creative quality, and industry accountability at the core of how emerging technologies are adopted in content localization. Led by CEO and owner Paulina Grande, the Mexico-based dubbing company says its decades-long history of adapting to technological change—from pandemic-era remote recording to new AI-assisted workflows—places it in a unique position to help shape responsible standards for AI across the entertainment industry.

Grande Studios Announces Ethical AI Strategy to Guide the Future of Content Localization (PRNewsfoto/Grande Studios) Grande Studios (PRNewsfoto/Grande Studios) Grande Studios (PRNewsfoto/Grande Studios)

"Let's use AI, but ethically because the practice has a huge impact on humanity," Grande says, emphasizing that innovation must support creative workers rather than replace them.

Ethical AI Leadership

Grande Studios' approach to AI builds on a pattern of technological adaptation that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company implemented remote recording systems connecting actors' home studios through secure networks while engineers monitored sessions centrally. Meanwhile, a mobile recording van traveled to performers' homes, allowing projects to continue safely. The solutions preserved production continuity while reinforcing the company's belief that technology should expand creative possibilities without compromising professional standards, an approach now guiding its AI strategy.

Technology With Purpose

Today, Grande Studios applies AI primarily to workflow efficiency rather than performance replacement. The company may also use AI for social media content and narration where appropriate, while preserving human actors for performance-driven roles. Translation tools assist early production stages, allowing adapters to focus more deeply on cultural nuance, lip synchronization, and storytelling accuracy. AI may also support minor retakes only when actors provide consent and receive full compensation. These uses are intended to complement human talent rather than substitute for an actor's performance.

Grande, however, argues that emotional authenticity remains irreplaceable in performance-driven content. "When you want a performance, you don't want the average. You want it to come from the heart, making viewers feel," she says, noting that audiences connect with emotion created by human actors rather than synthetic tools.

Shaping AI Strategy Nationwide

Beyond internal practices, Grande Studios is contributing to broader industry conversations shaping how AI will be regulated and applied. Grande represents the AI chapter at Asociación Nacional de Profesionales del Doblaje (ANPROD) and participates in national discussions in Mexico focused on performer consent, legal protections, and ethical standards for voice technology.

Professional training also supports this long-term vision. The company is pursuing official recognition for its Grande Studios Academy through Mexico's Secretaría de Educación Pública while collaborating with partners including Dolby, Universidad Anáhuac, and SAE Institute to prepare dubbing professionals equipped to work responsibly alongside evolving technologies.

Grande Studios' ethical AI strategy comes as demand for localized content continues to grow worldwide. The company works with major entertainment platforms, including Netflix, Disney, Paramount, Warner, and Universal, while serving the growing demand from YouTubers and podcasters. Grande reports a fivefold increase in revenue over the last five years, with its recording rooms growing from 12 to 39.

By formalizing ethical AI as a guiding principle, Grande Studios aims to demonstrate that technological progress and artistic integrity can advance together.

About Grande Studios

Grande Studios is a Mexico-based content localization company specializing in dubbing services for major entertainment platforms. The company provides Spanish, English, and Brazilian Portuguese dubbing for film, television, streaming content, and digital media. With 39 recording rooms and partnerships with industry-leading platforms, Grande Studios has worked on numerous award-winning titles.

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SOURCE Grande Studios