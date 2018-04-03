Grande West Appoints New Vice President of Sales and Marketing

As the Senior Vice President of Business Development, Rob Mowat lead Transdev's business development efforts in the US and Canada managing contract transportation engagements for government agencies. Rob has worked with countless transit authorities both large and small throughout the United States and Canada to drive their purchased transportation buying efforts.

Prior to Transdev, Rob served as the VP of Sales for Nova Bus, working in the USA and Canada with special focus on the introduction of a new product into the USA market. Ultimately leading his sales force through a restructuring and a shift in the way they sold, emphasizing on market analysis, target accounts and collaborative selling. He has held positions in operations and sales for the public transportation sector since 1989. During his career Rob has been honoured by DAVE Transportation Services as their Manager of the Year, graduated from Leadership APTA and has served several terms on the Board of Directors for APTA and South West Transit Association.

Mr. Mowat commented, "It's an honour to be a part of dynamic team poised to reshape how the transit industry thinks about right-sizing their fleets to meet evolving transportation needs. The Vicinity product is an innovative game changer."

Jean-Marc Landry, Chief Executive Officer of Grande West stated, "When we set out seeking my replacement as VP Sales, I wanted to find the perfect candidate for our U.S. focus. Rob and I worked together previously at Nova Bus and as a team drove significant growth for the company at that time. I'm very excited to to be working with Rob again as we set out to do the same at Grande West."

The Company has granted Mr. Mowat 250,000 stock options with a strike price of $1.75 for his executive incentive plan that will vest over a three year period. The options are exercisable until April 4, 2023. The Company has also granted 250,000 options at $1.75 to a director of the Company which will vest in accordance to the Company's stock option plan and exercisable until April 4, 2023. Both option grants are subject to exchange approval.

About Grande West

Grande West is a Canadian company that designs, engineers and manufactures mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West's Best-in-Class heavy-duty Vicinity bus is available in 27.5', 30' and 35' models powered by clean diesel or CNG designed with affordability, accessibility and global responsibility in mind. It costs significantly less than a regular 40 foot transit bus, is more maneuverable, burns less fuel and emits less harmful emissions. Grande West will soon be offering a new product which will be the first Crossover Vehicle in the transit space - a medium-duty, monocoque-designed rear engine vehicle.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses and is receiving follow-on orders in many Canadian transit agencies. Grande West is compliant to Buy America, and along with ABG, its exclusive US distributor, is actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Grande West Transportation

John LaGourgue

VP Corporate Development

Ph: 1-604-607-4000

jlagourgue@grandewest.com

www.grandewest.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

