Grande4Women: Grande Cosmetics Partners with Non-Profit Working for Women

Grande Cosmetics was shocked to hear that a majority of the jobs lost in April 2020 were held by women, now widely referred to as a "She-cession". In addition, Alicia Grande and her team discovered that just 1.6% of all charitable giving goes to women and girls. With 5.4 million fewer women in the workforce than two years ago and less than 2% of charitable funding, the need to support women is at an all-time high. As a women-run company, Grande Cosmetics knew it was time to do their part in changing this.

"The goal is two-fold," explains Alicia Grande. "We want to not only help women restore their economic strength after the pandemic, but regain their confidence to do what it takes to maintain their financial independence."

Beginning this holiday season, Grande Cosmetics has pledged $200,000 to non-profit Working for Women, an organization committed to affecting social change for women. Starting on October 1st, 2021, 4% of all sales revenue from www.grandecosmetics.com will be donated to Working for Women until the goal is met. Proceeds from all products purchased will now be reinvested in the world's greatest resource…women. Along with their financial pledge, Alicia Grande and her employees will participate in mentoring workshops with Working for Women's non-profit partners. These will focus on skill-building tools that help women find their place and remain in the workforce.

Grande Cosmetics is joining forces with Working for Women (W4W) as their non-profit partner because W4W builds purposeful partnerships between businesses and nonprofits working to help women achieve financial independence. With this partnership, Grande Cosmetics aims to ignite a flame that restores a pandemic-ravaged subset of the economy – businesses built, run and lead by women.

"We focus on women who are too often overlooked – those who need a lift just to get into and stay in the workforce. Our unique model is to engage businesses in helping elevate all women to economic independence and having a woman-run company like Grande Cosmetics on board is a great boost to meet the need," explained Beth Bengtson, founder and CEO of W4W.

Grande Cosmetics is motivating its workforce and fans alike to join them in elevating women who are economically marginalized and insufficiently served in the workforce because when women support & empower other women, everyone wins.

To support & find out more about Grande Cosmetics x W4W, please visit

grandecosmetics.com/pages/grande4women

SOURCE Grande Cosmetics