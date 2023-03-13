GRANDES PAGOS DE ESPAÑA LAUNCHES SPANISH TERROIR WORKSHOP

– Immersive education program developed by Spain's "Grands Crus" goes beyond traditional wine study –

MADRID, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandes Pagos de España (GPE), the leading Spanish association of 36 renowned single estate vineyards considered the "Grands Crus of Spain," has launched The Terroir Workshop by Grandes Pagos de España, a global education program that goes beyond traditional wine study to present terroir culture on a whole new level. The program will debut in the U.S. and Mexico with comprehensive coursework designed for consumers and trade led by top Wine Ambassadors. Classroom study and tasting will focus on the foremost Spanish "pagos," a single vineyard designation equivalent to the term "cru" reserved for exceptional viticultural sites. Membership in Grandes Pagos is based on a rigorous and independent selection process.

"Spain has one of the most dynamic and historic wine cultures in the world, which reflects many influences often overlooked by wine education that prioritizes varieties and geography over the complexity of terroir," says Toni Sarrión, President of Grandes Pagos de España. "The term pago is at the heart of who we are and what we hope to communicate through education. Each of our wineries has a singular identity based on their unique geography, culture, history and people. Working with top educators worldwide, we will explore the profound origins of Spanish wine from a perspective that places the highest value on terroir and human achievement."

The Terroir Workshop will launch in Miami, Los Angeles and Mexico as of August 2023, with additional locations worldwide to be announced. Classes will be led by notable Spanish wine experts, including Alessandra Esteves, Founder of Florida Wine Academy in Miami; Monica Marin dipWSET in Los Angeles; and Sandra Fernández Gaytán of SFG Estrategias in Mexico.

GPE Wine Ambassadors will share a common syllabus and will set the length of their coursework estimated at 8 to 10 hours of guided education and tasting. Students will receive a pre-read digital study guide with background on Green Spain, Meseta North, Ebro River Valley, Catalonia, Mediterranean, Meseta Central, South and the Islands. Classes will be held in person with dynamic presentations, testing and tasting to reinforce learning. Students who successfully finish the course will receive a certificate of completion.

To learn more about Grandes Pagos de España and The Terroir Workshop click here or contact [email protected].

