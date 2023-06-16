Grandeur and opulence is extraordinary!

ELK RIVER, Minn., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN SAT 6/17 from 11-1 & SUN 6/18 from 3-5!

Indulge in the grandeur & opulence of this extraordinary #homeforsale nestled in the prestigious Pinestone Estates. Prepare to be swept away by the sheer beauty & tranquility that awaits you.

Situated at the end of a cul de sac, this magnificent rambler offers a level of luxury rarely found. You are greeted by the allure of a saltwater pool, perfectly complemented by the mesmerizing views of Stone Lake. The sense of peace & serenity washes over you, providing a backdrop of unparalleled beauty.

Prepare to be captivated. The exquisite curb appeal, with its concrete drive, arched entryway, & captivating bubbling rock fountain, sets the tone for the grandeur that lies within. Marvel at the add'l det gar with radiant tube heat offering ample space for storage & convenience, ensuring that every aspect of your lifestyle is catered to.

Be greeted by the gleaming recently refinished Maple hardwood floors, gracefully guiding you through the glorious main level. The fully equipped kitchen is a culinary masterpiece, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, an ice machine, double ovens, & a sprawling granite countertop center island w/ add'l seating. Adorned with custom cabinets that soar to the ceiling, highlighted with lighting and glass, & accompanied by a beautiful walk-in butler pantry, this kitchen is a testament to both functionality & elegance. The living space is a haven of comfort, featuring built-ins, a stone surrounding gas fireplace, informal dining, & an abundance of natural light. Every detail has been meticulously crafted, resulting in a space that exudes luxury & sophistication.

The Owner's suite is a retreat beyond compare. From its textured wall paint, in floor heat, & generous walk-in closet to the view of the pool, this sanctuary offers pure bliss. Indulge in the luxurious private bath, complete with a corner tub, separate shower, vanity counter, & adorned in ceramic tile. Attention to detail is evident throughout, ensuring that every moment spent in this space is one of pure indulgence. The guest room on this level also offers unparalleled comfort, featuring brand new carpeting & Shaker-style double doors on closets.

Add'l features of this extraordinary home include a spacious main floor office w/glass front French doors, a generous laundry room w/ample cabinetry & a folding table, can double as a craft room, & an attached garage with in floor heat & a locked storage room. The entry into the home leads to a massive mudroom, complete with locker-style cubbies with granite shelving, providing practicality & organization and a gift-wrapping area is just around the corner. Ascend the wide staircase to discover a bonus room above the garage, boasting beautiful built-ins, ceiling fans, huge windows, separate furnace & A/C, & an exercise area with rubber mat flooring.

Entertain & unwind in the lower-level wet bar & game room or indulge in relaxation in the tanning room. 2 more spacious bedrooms on this level offer comfort & privacy, w/access to an ornately adorned ceramic bath. Atrium doors lead out to the pool area, surrounded by a vast patio & a maintenance-free deck w/glass rail, ensuring uninterrupted views of the picturesque lake. A pool house adds convenience & tidiness, while a paver area with a fire pit sets the stage for enchanting evenings filled w/soothing sounds & sights of nature. The wrought iron railing, mature trees, & lush landscaping envelope this stunning paradise.

Luxurious amenities such as in-floor heat, timeless stained woodwork, a thoughtfully designed open concept floor plan, central vac, & breathtaking sunsets contribute to making this home like no other. Chris Fritch w/the Chris Fritch Team eXp Realty 763-746-3997.

https://chrisfritchteam.com/homes-for-sale/MN/elk-river/55330/23812-98th-st-nw/bid-36-6387286

