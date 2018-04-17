grandinroad's "Give Warmth" Program Supports Ronald McDonald House Charities With Eligible Quilt Purchases

"We are grateful to grandinroad and their commitment to providing comfort and care to RMHC families through the Give Warmth initiative," said Sheila Musolino, President & CEO. "With this generous donation, more families with sick children will be able to stay together and near the medical care they need, when they need it most."

Alexandra Schickli, Marketing and grandinroad Cares Program Manager, commented: "Here at grandinroad, our core messaging is always about celebrating every day, color and giving back. Partnering with RMHC for the new Give Warmth initiative, we are able to synergize on all three. Our products are uniquely colorful and have the ability to bring comfort and joy to both our customer and families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities."

grandinroad and Ronald McDonald House Charities has a long-standing relationship, which began with supporting the local Central Ohio Chapter of RMHC several years ago. Today, grandinroad has expanded support to the RMHC organization on a national level in an effort to support even more families.

About grandinroad

grandinroad was launched in 2003 as a resource for joyful living through personally expressive home decoration. With a fresh, colorful approach to home décor, grandinroad connects with its customers' lifestyles through engaging catalog creative, pop-up immersive retail, and its e-commerce site, as well as mobile and social platforms. The brand offers a broad assortment of products ranging from décor accessories, seasonal celebration décor, and fully articulated designer rooms, all offered with a flair for celebrating and customer satisfaction. grandinroad is part of Cornerstone Brands, which includes Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill and Improvements. Subsidiary of the global Qurate Retail Group: owner of select leading retail brands, including QVC, HSN, and Zulily.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities®

Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501 (c) (3) corporation that creates, finds, and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through its global network of nearly 290 Chapters in more than 64 countries and regions, and its three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®, RMHC helps families with sick children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs at leading hospitals worldwide. RMHC programs not only provide access to quality health care, they enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's care. For more information, visit rmhc.org.

