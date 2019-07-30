Grandkids Trying To Save Nana's life

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To build awareness of their Nana's need for a live kidney, four grandkids have created Kidney4Nana.org. Susan Ruchman of Boynton Beach Florida, who is blood type O+, needs a live kidney soon. Since none of her immediate family members are compatible/eligible, Susan's son Jonathan will pay it forward by donating one of his kidneys to someone else who needs one. Ali Ruchman, Maya Ruchman, Jessie Ruchman, and Ari Ruchman--ages 17-22 and who live in Nashville, TN, and Livingston, NJ, are leading the effort to get the word out.

From PTAs and School Boards to the patients she's served throughout her career and still does as a Medical Assistant, Susan's entire life has been committed to giving back to others. "My Nana has spent her whole life giving to others and making them feel loved and special, whether it be her family, her friends, her patients, or complete strangers. My Nana has never asked for anything in return, and that is why we have this website and initiative," said oldest grandchild Ali. "She would never try to steal the spotlight from those she loves, but right now we need to shine the light on her. The most selfless woman in the world needs your help and it would mean the world to us if you could help give us the ability to make more memories and produce more love every day."

This is a pay it forward story in the works-- one live donor can save two lives—it is just a matter of getting the word out. "We need to find an angel who can give a kidney and also find someone who needs a kidney. My mom has always instilled the importance of giving back. Since I am not compatible to donate one of my kidneys to Mom, I want to pay it forward by donating to someone else who needs one," said son Jonathan. "And the grandkids are doing whatever they can do to help as well."

