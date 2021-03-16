Grandma Lucy's Announces New Partnership with Little Angels Service Dogs

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandma Lucy's, one of the nation's last remaining family-owned and operated small-batch pet food companies, known for its unique freeze-drying foods – partners with Little Angels Service Dogs to provide dog food for all of their specially trained service dogs and puppies in-training. Little Angels Service Dogs is a charitable nonprofit 501c3 corporation that reaches across all the United States partnering service dogs with the disabled. They provide the highest quality dogs to assist in the daily lives of their recipients.

Linkyn is the recipient of a Little Angels Service Dog, Autumn. Each Little Angels Service Dog goes through a three-phase training course before they are ready to service someone with a disability and help regain their independence. Grandma Lucy's founders, Eric and Breann Shook, started as concerned pet parents. They wanted the best for Lucy and have worked hard to create healthy recipes to ensure a long and healthy life for our pets.

"Since we started Grandma Lucy's in 1999, it has been our passion to provide pets with the healthiest life possible," said Breann Shook, co-founder and owner of Grandma Lucy's. "For more than 20 years, we have been fortunate enough to give back to different pet related organizations, but I was inspired to shift our focus to service dogs as they have a special place in our hearts. Our middle son, Hunter, has Autism. About a year ago, a boy at his school came in with his service dog. Watching the newfound freedoms this boy was given due to his service dog's special skills, I knew then that we wanted to help more of these amazing animals. We are so grateful to Little Angels Service Dogs for all they do to help people like Hunter lead more independent and safe lives."

"When you're raising service dogs to help change the lives of the disabled, their health is always of the utmost importance," said Josh Drew, Executive Director at Little Angels Service Dogs. "One of the best ways to control their health is through what they eat. When we got in touch with Grandma Lucy's, we knew they were a special group of people - but we never expected the generosity they've offered. They are helping us change lives, one dog at a time. Little Angels is beyond excited to start this journey with Grandma Lucy's - and judging by the excitement at dinner time, I think our dogs may be more excited than us! We can never say thank you enough!"

Grandma Lucy's and Little Angels Service Dogs are kicking off their partnership with a puppy party! On March 23rd, eleven service-puppies-in-training are coming to Grandma Lucy's, in Rancho Santa Margarita, for a puppy party in honor of National Puppy Day. They will all be receiving their names and will be named after the cast of The Office! Be sure to visit Grandma Lucy's on either Facebook or Instagram live on March 23rd at 11:00 a.m. PST to join in the fun!

