Grandmaster Stanley Ngui is Excited to Announce Two Upcoming Speaking Events for His Innovative Pain Management Technique, The NGUI-MATRIX

TORONTO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandmaster Stanley Ngui is excited to announce two upcoming events, where he will be discussing his innovative new pain management technique, the NGUI-MATRIX, as well as natural medicine and its applications.

NGUI-MATRIX

Grandmaster Stanley Ngui is excited to announce that he will be speaking at two upcoming events during the months of September and October, one of which will be taking place at the Nguistyle Integrative Medicine Clinic in Richmond Hill, Ontario, and the other taking place at the World Organization of Natural Medicine's annual conference and award ceremony in Markham, Ontario.

The NGUI-MATRIX is a pain management and treatment technique that operates on the principle that pain is caused by the unnatural or irregular flow of energy through the body. Whereas most corrective pain treatments might be invasive or require pharmacological intervention, the NGUI-MATRIX is completely non-invasive and non-toxic. The NGUI-MATRIX was developed with the intent to provide medical professionals with an alternative pain management tool that they can offer to those in attendance of their clinic.

September 28, 2019 & October 12, 2019 In Richmond Hill, Ontario

Join Grandmaster Stanley Ngui for a two-day workshop at the Nguistyle Integrative Medicine Clinic to learn more about the NGUI-MATRIX and its applications in a hands-on workshop format. Each module of the workshop will discuss how you, as a clinician, can use the NGUI-MATRIX to treat and manage pain.

October 26-27, 2019 In Markham, Ontario

Join Grandmaster Stanley Ngui as he speaks at the World Organization of Natural Medicine's (WONM) Integrative, Natural and Humanitarian Medicine Conference and annual award ceremony. As an experienced presenter for the WONM, Grandmaster Stanley Ngui will be discussing the NGUI-MATRIX non-invasive pain management technique, as well as how the mind affects how we deal with disease.

If you are interested in attending one of Grandmaster Stanley Ngui's upcoming events, or even if you wish to simply learn more about the NGUI-MATRIX therapy technique, please visit https://www.nguimatrix.com .

