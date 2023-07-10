Grandpa Beck Games Founder to Make Special Appearance at Red Balloon Toy Store's 30th Anniversary Celebration

SANDY, Utah, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Red Balloon Toy Store, the premier toy retailer offering smart toys for smart kids, is thrilled to announce its upcoming 30th-anniversary sale celebration. The sales event will start this Thursday, July 13th - 15th, across six of their current seven, Utah locations. As part of this milestone celebration, Grandpa Beck Games' founder, Grandpa Beck himself, will make a special appearance for media interviews and sign games for attendees at their Sandy location in Utah on July 14th.

"For three decades, The Red Balloon Toy Store has been dedicated to providing children with toys that not only entertain but also educate," said Yamil Castillo, President of The Red Balloon Toy Store. "Our commitment to fostering intellectual growth and creativity through play has allowed us to thrive even in an age dominated by e-commerce giants."

The Red Balloon Toy Store's longevity and success are truly remarkable, considering the challenges faced by traditional brick-and-mortar toy stores in today's digital era. While larger corporations like Amazon and Walmart have forced many small businesses into bankruptcy, The Red Balloon Toy Store continues to stand tall as a beacon of resilience.

In addition to celebrating 30 years in business, The Red Balloon Toy Store is excited to announce the opening of its eighth location next month in mid-August. This expansion further solidifies their position as a trusted source of educational toys and resources that nurture problem-solving skills and creativity in children.

The highlight of the anniversary celebration will be the presence of Grandpa Beck himself at the Sandy location. Known for creating engaging games that bring families together through laughter and friendly competition since his own grandchildren were young enough to play them with him; his games have captivated both kids and adults alike. With lines often extending out of the store when he attends events like these, eager fans wait patiently for a chance to get their personal game copies signed by this gaming legend.

"We are honored to have Grandpa Beck join us at our 30th-anniversary celebration," continued Castillo. "His passion for creating memorable family experiences aligns perfectly with our mission of empowering parents and nurturing their children's curiosity through play."

The event promises to be a magical experience filled with laughter, learning, and the joy that only toys can bring. The Red Balloon Toy Store invites members of the press to attend this celebration and witness firsthand how they have become a longstanding pillar in the community.

For more information about The Red Balloon Toy Store or to RSVP for the 30th-anniversary sale celebration, please contact Kaydi Andersen at [email protected].

About: With an extensive collection of educational toys, games, and resources, The Red Balloon Toy Store strives to nurture intellectual growth, creativity, and problem-solving skills in children. The Red Balloon Toy Store is committed to providing exceptional customer service and creating an immersive experience that celebrates the magic of learning through play.

