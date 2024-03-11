Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop Expands to Minnesota with Acquisition of Blue Sun Soda Shop Locations

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, renowned for retail candy shop experiences including their World Famous $5 Candy Buffet, expands into Minnesota with the acquisition of three Blue Sun Soda Shop locations. Founded in 2015 by Mark Lazarchic, Blue Sun Soda Shop has been a beloved fixture in the Minnesota community, offering craft sodas and nostalgic treats.

The Minnesota locations, in Spring Lake Park, Bloomington and Stillwater, mark Grandpa Joe's initial venture into the Land of 10,000 Lakes. This expansion further solidifies Grandpa Joe's commitment to providing unforgettable experiences nationwide, adding to its existing 15 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida and West Virginia.

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop is more than just a candy store; it's a destination for sweet nostalgia. With an extensive selection of bulk and nostalgic candies, along with unmatched customer service, Grandpa Joe's promises an experience like no other.

The massive renovation of the 12,000 square foot Spring Lake Park location has already begun and will be the first store transformed into a Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop. This location will be home of the World's Largest Soda Shop, featuring two glass bottle soda manufacturing lines, enabling Grandpa Joe's to expand its unique soda flavors and enhance its national distribution soda catalog. Grandpa Joe's distributes candy and soda to over 15,000 customers nationally from its Pittsburgh, PA distribution center.

"We are excited to become a part of these Minnesota communities," says Christopher J. Beers, Founder and Owner of Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop. "Our mission is to provide an unforgettable experience for candy lovers of all ages, and we look forward to continuing that tradition in Minnesota. I think customers are going to love our overwhelming selection."

About Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop:

Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop, founded by Christopher J. Beers, opened its first location in Pittsburgh, PA, in May 2012. The company also offers national distribution of candy and soda to over 15,000 independent retailers.

Best known for its vast selection of candy, soda, and international treats, Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop has received worldwide attention for some of its original products, including Pickle Cotton Candy and Ketchup Soda.

