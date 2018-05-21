GrandPad Announces Partnership with Nations Top Rated Wireless Carrier Consumer Cellular to Distribute GrandPad to Customers in the US

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandPad, the first tablet-based solution designed exclusively for seniors, and Consumer Cellular, the no-contract wireless provider ranked "Highest in Customer Service among Non-Contract Wireless Providers, Four Times in a Row" by J.D. Power, today announced they have launched a unique partnership that will improve the lives of millions of seniors through the use of GrandPad, powered by Consumer Cellular. As part of the terms, Consumer Cellular has made an equity investment in GrandPad and both companies have signed a strategic distribution agreement. The nation's top rated mobile service provider for adults 50+ will connect more seniors to their families than ever before as the exclusive distributor of GrandPad to consumers throughout the US.

Known for their affordable pricing, no-contract plans and outstanding customer service, Consumer Cellular has been successful at selling their wireless service and devices to the 50+ market for 23 years. This year marks the company's 10th anniversary as an AARP partner, allowing members to receive discounts on Consumer Cellular services and products, which will now include GrandPad.

"We are thrilled to partner with GrandPad, both as a part owner and the exclusive direct to consumer distributor of this important technology in the United States," says Consumer Cellular CEO John Marick, "The functionality of the device fits in perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with easy and affordable solutions. We look forward to sharing this technology with our almost 3 million customers, as well as new customers looking for ways to stay better connected to their senior loved ones."

Consumer Cellular will sell GrandPad directly to customers online and over the phone. Additionally, Marick has joined GrandPad's board of directors, where the two companies will work together to further enhance and integrate the services.

GrandPad's announcement with Consumer Cellular isn't the first time the tech company has entered into a strategic partnership with a high-profile brand. In 2016, Acer, one of the world's top five PC companies, invested in GrandPad to make connectivity between seniors and their family and friends easier.

"In working with GrandPad, we've been able to change seniors' lives by simplifying their connected experience." says Maverick Shih, President of Acer BYOC Smart Products. "With our high-quality tablet, GrandPad's unique software and now Consumer Cellular's ability to market and provide exceptional support, we are positioned to truly help some of the oldest seniors."

"By partnering with Consumer Cellular to offer GrandPad, we have the potential to improve the lives of millions of seniors by reconnecting them with their families, friends and caregivers," says Scott Lien, CEO and co-founder of GrandPad. "We are thrilled to partner with a company that is dedicated to helping older adults stay connected through the use of technology and are humbled to be working alongside John and his leadership team - their knowledge and experience brings a new dimension to the GrandPad brand."

As a result of the launch, GrandPad will connect to a reliable nationwide network through Consumer Cellular, eliminating the need for Wifi. At the touch of a button, dedicated customer support will be accessible, and, because of the secured network, only approved users can connect to loved ones via the GrandPad companion app. Users will have access to games like Bingo, as well as music, weather and more. The 8-inch device comes with a wireless charging dock, magnetic smart case and stylus. For a monthly service fee, customers receive unlimited data, so users can call, video chat, email, share photos and stream music without any additional charges.

About GrandPad

Based in Orange, CA, GrandPad is a privately held company with a mission to improve the lives of millions of seniors by reconnecting them with family, friends, and caregivers. The GrandPad—the first tablet specifically designed for seniors—comes ready to use out of the box and features a secure private family network and premium US based customer service. There are no confusing buttons, no passwords or pop-up ads, and wireless connectivity and security is built into the device—eliminating the risks of scams and hacks. Users can play games, listen to music, and enjoy many other exclusive apps on the GrandPad. Additionally, caregivers/family members can video chat, receive voice emails, and share photos with seniors through GrandPad's companion app on i0S and Android. The company's Chief Gerontologist, Dr. Kerry Burnight, cofounder and director of the nation's first Elder Abuse Forensic Center, advocates GrandPad as a vehicle for reducing senior depression and isolation. Visit GrandPad.net. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter @grandpad_social.

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is a top-rated wireless carrier that provides no-contract cellphones and service plans primarily to those 50+. The company has been an AARP provider since 2008 and offers AARP members special discounts on service. Founded more than 20 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, Consumer Cellular is privately held with more than 1,500 employees. The Portland, Ore.-based company utilizes the nation's largest voice and data networks, which covers more than 300 million people – or 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular's wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target, as well as direct to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. The company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for nine years in a row. Consumer Cellular received the highest number among four non-contract value providers in the J.D. Power 2016 V2 - 2018 V1 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Performance Study. 2018 V1 based on 4,210 total responses measuring the experiences of current wireless service customers who made a sales transaction with their current carrier within the past three months, surveyed July-December 2017. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook,Twitter,YouTube and Google+.

