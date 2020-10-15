GrandPad partners with Orange Belgium and Ericsson to expand reach and connectivity of purpose-built GrandPad tablet for families across Europe, starting with the UK and Ireland

Currently sold and distributed in the UK and Ireland through TechSilver , GrandPad is being used by people around the world as a simple, secure, and reliable way to keep older adults socially connected, even during physical distancing and COVID-19 restrictions. This partnership will also be available in other European countries in the future.

"Mobile devices have been a lifesaver during COVID-19, but challenges around WiFi, including its availability and reliability, often prevent older adults from consistently using these technologies. Fortunately, every GrandPad connected tablet comes with built-in LTE service, which removes this barrier," said Scott Lien, Co-founder and CEO of GrandPad. "We're thrilled to announce this partnership -- especially at this critical time -- because it gives GrandPad users in the UK and Ireland access to broad network coverage and fast, secure, and reliable 4G LTE."

The GrandPad is an easy-to-use device that reconnects seniors with family, friends, and caregivers through simple video calling, voice text and email, and straightforward photo sharing. GrandPad also provides a connection to the world and supports personal interests through unlimited music, streaming radio, news, games, and more. This functionality is made possible through built-in LTE service that allows older adults to connect from anywhere, at any time.

"As a responsible operator, we are fully committed to supporting relevant usages of technologies that benefit society," said Werner De Laet, Chief Enterprise, Innovation and Wholesale Officer of Orange Belgium. "The GrandPad initiative is a great example of the kind of use cases we want to promote. Based on our expertise in IoT services and the strength and reliability of our network solutions, this partnership will allow people to better connect with their families, their loved ones and to enjoy entertainment or access to information."

Access to the Orange Belgium network is available now to GrandPad users and families in the UK and Ireland. Since the beginning of 2020, GrandPad has connected more than 960,000 older adults and family members in more than 110 countries. This connectivity is made possible by GrandPad's built in LTE feature, which will be even more powerful on the Orange Belgium network for users across Europe, starting in the UK and Ireland.

"Our technology can help shorten the social and physical distance that the elderly and families are experiencing right now. Together with Orange Belgium and GrandPad, our global IoT platform delivers easy and secure device connectivity to ensure GrandPad users stay connected in this time of change," said Kiva Allgood, Head of IoT for Ericsson.

Ericsson is one of the leading providers of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to service providers. Ericsson provides the underlying infrastructure for the Orange Belgium IoT connectivity management service.

About GrandPad

Based in Orange, California USA GrandPad is a privately held company on a mission to improve the lives of millions of seniors by reconnecting them with family, friends, and caregivers. The GrandPad — the first tablet specifically designed for seniors — comes ready to use out of the box and features a secure private family network and premium US-based customer service. There are no confusing buttons, no passwords or pop-up ads, and wireless connectivity and security are built into the device — eliminating the risks of scams and hacks. Users can play games, listen to music, and enjoy many other exclusive apps on the GrandPad. Additionally, caregivers/family members can video chat, receive voice emails, and share photos with older love ones through GrandPad's companion app on i0S and Android. Visit GrandPad.net. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter @grandpad_social.

About Ericsson

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

SOURCE GrandPad