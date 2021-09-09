DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Grandscape Wheel opens September 10 at 2 p.m. in The Colony, Texas. Soaring nearly 200 feet above Grandscape, the Grandscape Observation Wheel is a one-of-a-kind North Texas attraction, designed by Dutch Wheels, known world-wide for Observation Wheels. With 42 climate-controlled gondolas that include music, you can enjoy the North Texas Skyline, The Colony and Frisco. With seating up to 8 persons per gondola, the entire family, including infants and grandparents, can enjoy the ride. A date for two in the VIP glass floor Gondola is also an option. Come enjoy a drink on the Grandscape Wheel with your family and friends.

"We are so proud to bring the Grandscape Wheel to The Colony, Texas and be a part of the immersive entertainment lineup at Grandscape along with Nebraska Furniture Mart, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games and Scheels," says Jim Riggs, Developer and Managing Partner of SouthWest Wheel Partners.

"I can't wait to ride the Grandscape Wheel; I have been on the Miami and Atlantic City Wheels with my friends. We have amazing pictures and love this first-class attraction," says Julianna Kadar a ride enthusiast.

For special occasions, there is a First-Class VIP gondola that features seating for 4 in leather, Ferrari style seats with Front of the line access and a glass bottom floor.

About Grandscape:

Grandscape is a new, one-of-a-kind outdoor entertainment, dining, and shopping destination – an oasis in the middle of North Texas. It includes NFM and Scheels, as well as chef-driven, world-class restaurants, lush landscaping, family-friendly experiences, entertainment, and events. The dining and entertainment options at Grandscape provide options for all ages in an open-air environment.

For more information visit www.grandscape.com or visit our social channel @grandscapetx.

About SouthWest Wheel Partners:

Southwest Wheel Partners is a Scottsdale, Arizona based immersive entertainment and attraction Company and is the developer of SkyViews Miami, Miami's first observation wheel at Bayside Marketplace. Jim Riggs, the managing Partner of SW Wheel Partners, has been developing commercial mixed-use projects for 30 years and will introduce a 30 acres immersive entertainment project in Scottsdale in 4Q 2021.

Covid-19 guidelines:

The Grandscape Wheel is ready to open in accordance with state and local officials Covid-19 reopening guidelines. Social distancing is in effect. While families can board up to 8 people per gondola, people not living in the same household will NOT be seated together. Hand sanitizer is provided for guests use. Gondolas will be sanitized between guest boarding.

To follow real-time updates, follow Grandscape Wheel on Facebook – Grandscapewheel and Instagram – @grandscapewheel.

Ticket prices start at $12.01 for Juniors and can be purchased at https://grandscapewheel.com/.

