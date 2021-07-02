GrandSouth Bancorporation Announces New Board of Directors Member

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandSouth Bancorporation (GRRB:OTCQX) (the "Company"), the holding company for GrandSouth Bank ("GrandSouth", or the "Bank"), would like to congratulate LeeAnn Weber on being elected to the board of directors at the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders. Mrs. Weber is the CFO, Executive Secretary, and Treasurer of Strange Bros. Grading Co. Inc. Strange Bros. Grading was founded in 1954 and is one of the leading site development contractors in the Upstate. Mrs. Weber joined the company in 1984 after attending Lees-McRae College and has extensive experience in the commercial construction industry. She is active with NAWIC (National Women in Construction) and currently volunteers with Meals on Wheels, Saint Francis Foundation, Pearls and Pumps (fundraiser for Breast Health), Taylors Free Medical Clinic, and The American Heart Association.