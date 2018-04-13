GrandSouth Bancorporation reports first quarter 2018 earnings of $1.4 million; tops $700 million in total assets

The bank recorded net income of $1.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018. The higher net income in 2018 is primarily due to a decrease of $1.9 million in the provision for loan losses which is partially offset by the $739 thousand increase in employment expenses. Over the last two years, we have made investments to expand our footprint in the top three metropolitan areas of South Carolina, and we are beginning to see the results in the growth of our balance sheet.

We expect our overall results to continue to improve as our experienced bankers begin to share our relationship banking approach across our state. We are confident that the quality growth we are experiencing will benefit earnings in future periods. We continued to be very focused on the asset quality of the bank and this focus has shown results. The asset quality of the company continued to improve throughout 2018. We appreciate the support from our shareholders and customers and look forward to continued success in the coming months as we celebrate our 20th anniversary.

To view the full earnings report please visit the following link:

https://backend.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/190788/content

About GrandSouth Bank:

GrandSouth Bancorporation, the parent company of GrandSouth Bank, was founded in 1998 as a commercial bank. Since then it has grown into six locations, soon to be seven, and offers a full array of commercial banking services for individuals and small businesses. The bank has over $700 million in assets, including over $630 million in total deposits. Learn more at: http://www.grandsouth.com/

