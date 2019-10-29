GrandSouth Bank Announces New Board Member and Two New Commercial Bankers in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandSouth Bank has added a new board member, J. Randolph Potter, as well as two new Senior Vice Presidents of Commercial Banking, Chris Robinson and Jill Waters.

J. Randolph Potter is a former bank CEO. His extensive experience has taken him to Augusta, Georgia as well as Aiken, Columbia, and Greenville, South Carolina. Mr. Potter co-founded and was the CEO of Savannah River Banking Company and Summit Financial Corporation. He previously served on the Board of Directors of three other banks. Mr. Potter is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. He began his career as a Certified Public Accountant with KPMG and later was associated with Southern Bank & Trust in Greenville, South Carolina.

GrandSouth Bank CEO JB Schwiers says of adding Mr. Potter as a board member, "We look forward to utilizing his expertise and benefiting from his influence. Mr. Potter will be a great asset to the Board and the continued success of GrandSouth Bank."

Chris Robinson is one of the newest members of the GrandSouth family in Greenville and will be serving as a Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking. Chris is a Greenville native and a graduate of Greenville High School and The University of South Carolina, where he also earned an MBA. Chris is also a graduate of the ABA Stonier National Graduate School of Banking. He started his banking career at Carolina First and has most recently been a senior lender and team leader with South State Bank, where he managed a group of commercial lenders and a large loan portfolio.

Chris has been very involved in the Greenville community, having served on several boards, including chairing the board of Fall for Greenville and, most recently, the board for the Center for Developmental Services (CDS).

He and his wife, Kristin, reside in Greenville. When he's not chasing his boys or attending their sporting events, he enjoys golf, fishing, and the beach.

Jill Waters comes to GSB with over 30 years of experience in Commercial Lending and will also be serving as a Senior Vice President of Commercial Banking. She most recently worked with BB&T, where she was a Business Services Officer in the Mauldin area for the past 15 years. Previous to her time spent with BB&T, she worked with Wachovia as a Business Banker in the Mauldin Area from 1997-2004. Prior to Wachovia, she worked with Old Kent Bank in Grand Rapids, MI.

She is a graduate of Central Michigan University and is married with 3 grown children who live in the Simpsonville, SC, area. Jill is on the Women in Leadership Board of United Way and volunteers with Meals on Wheels, Generations Group Homes, and Project Hope Foundation. She enjoys photography, traveling, and spending time with her family.

About GrandSouth Bank: GrandSouth Bancorporation, the parent company of GrandSouth Bank, was founded in 1998 as a commercial bank. Since then it has grown into seven locations and offers a full array of commercial banking services for individuals and small businesses. The bank has over $888 million in assets as of September 30, 2019, including over $720 million in gross loans. Learn more at: https://www.grandsouth.com/

SOURCE GrandSouth Bancorporation

Related Links

http://www.grandsouth.com

