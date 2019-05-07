GrandSouth Bank Announces New COO, New Director of Deposit Operations, and Two Promotions

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GrandSouth Bank has added a new Chief Operations Officer and Director of Deposit Operations to its office in Greenville, S.C., and has promoted two more in the Greenville and Charleston offices.

Kristi A. Eller, of Statesville, N.C., has been named the new COO of GrandSouth Bank. Eller comes to GrandSouth Bank with over 25 years of operations and IT experience, leading teams through five acquisitions. Previously, Eller worked at Yadkin Bank for 16 years. There, she served as Assistant Vice President of Operations from 2002 to 2005 before becoming the Vice President of Operations and Data Processing until 2009. She served as the Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer, and Information Security Officer from 2009 to 2017.

Terry Garner, of Greenville, S.C., has been named the Director of Deposit Operations at GrandSouth Bank. Garner has over 30 years of banking experience, including 15 years at Southern First Bank, where she served as the Senior Vice President of Deposit Operations. There, she was responsible for the overall management of deposit operations, client services support, and teller administration, among other leadership responsibilities.

John Wood, of Greenville, S.C., has been promoted to Upstate Regional Executive. Wood has been with GrandSouth Bank since 2015, but has over 30 years of experience in the banking industry. He has served on the Board of Trustees at the College of Charleston since 2006, representing the 4th Congressional District, the board of the Bon Secours St. Francis Health System Foundation, Inc., the Christ Church Endowment Corporation, and Christ Church Episcopal Nominations & Election Committee.

Rob Phillips, of Charleston, S.C., has been promoted to Coastal Market Regional Executive. Phillips previously served as the Coastal Market Regional Executive for Synovus. Phillips holds a degree in Finance from the University of South Carolina and has over 35 years of banking experience. His strong leadership and commercial banking expertise are contributing to growth in the Charleston region.

About GrandSouth Bank:

GrandSouth Bank was founded in 1998 as a commercial bank. Since then it has grown into seven locations and offers many commercial banking services for individuals and small businesses. The bank has over $800 million in assets, including over $600 million in gross loans. Learn more at: https://www.grandsouth.com/

