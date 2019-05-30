GrandStay® Hotels is Growing. Announces First Hotel in Illinois

MINNEAPOLIS, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Minneapolis based GrandStay Hospitality, LLC, the franchisor for GrandStay Hotels, announces the expansion of its brand into the great state of Illinois.

The GrandStay Hotel & Suites Peoria IL, https://www.grandstayhospitality.com/find-a-hotel/locations/peoria/overview, offers

Well-appointed and comfortable guest rooms and suites

Indoor pool & whirlpool

Fitness center

Meeting facilities

Business center

Complimentary Grand Start® Breakfast

Free Wi-Fi

"GrandStay Hospitality, LLC is very excited to expand its presence and welcome our first hotel in the state of Illinois. The GrandStay Hotel & Suites Peoria offers easy access to all that the area has to offer", said Jon Kennedy, GrandStay brand President. "As with all our hotels, the Peoria, IL location offers great service, value, relaxation and fun", Kennedy added.

About GrandStay Hospitality, LLC: GrandStay Hospitality, LLC offers a hotel franchise opportunity like no other hotel chain. Our family of brands consists of extended-stay and select service hotels. We do not believe in "one size fits all" hotel franchises. From conversions to new builds, we follow a back to basics philosophy that provides the flexibility and one-on-one support our franchisees need to succeed. Our commitment to "Every Guest ~ Every Time" has been the foundation of our success. We carry it through from our guest service to our franchise development and relationships. This caring, service-oriented approach has been the key to our continued growth.

