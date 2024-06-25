Grandview & Co Launches to Optimize Independent Wealth Management

FALMOUTH, Maine, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandview & Co, a new personal coaching and business consulting firm dedicated to supporting leaders in the wealth management industry, officially launches today. Founded by veteran wealth management executive Steven Tenney, Grandview & Co helps leaders of independent firms and advisors considering independence to transform and optimize their businesses for success.

"I am thrilled to announce the launch of Grandview & Co," said Tenney, Founder and Coach. "Our mission is to empower wealth management leaders. They are already successful, realize there's more to accomplish, and appreciate guidance to help them reach new levels of success."

Grandview & Co addresses the unique challenges faced by wealth management leaders, including balancing multiple roles and responsibilities, developing and executing growth strategies, connecting with strategic thinkers, navigating succession planning, and striking a healthy work-life balance.

Tenney brings an extensive background to Grandview & Co, with 26 years of experience as a Senior Vice President at PaineWebber / UBS and five years as CEO of the independently-owned $700M Great Diamond Partners. This deep experience in both the wirehouse and RIA worlds uniquely positions him to understand and address the needs of wealth management leaders nationwide.

"Having worked closely with industry peers throughout my career, I am constantly inspired by their dedication and passion. Grandview & Co was founded to support these exceptional leaders and help them take their businesses to new heights."

Grandview & Co offers a range of services designed to optimize independent wealth management, including self exploration, strategic planning, transition exploration, succession planning and peer engagement. The company's focus on both leaders of independent firms and advisors considering the transition to independence sets it apart in the industry.

For more information about Grandview & Co and its services, please visit www.grandviewandco.com or contact Steve Tenney at [email protected].

Contact:

Steven Tenney

[email protected]

207-329-1806

SOURCE Grandview & Co