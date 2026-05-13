Grandview Analytics Names Jeff Klug COO, Tony Kauzlarich CRO, as Firm Scales Financial Services Consulting Practice

Co-founder Chris Lamb takes CEO role as expanded executive team is formalized to scale resource development and delivery

CHICAGO, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandview Analytics, a data and technology consulting firm serving financial institutions, today announced the formalization of an expanded executive team. Jeff Klug has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role. Tony Kauzlarich has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, also a newly created role, after 5 years at Grandview. Co-founder Chris Lamb has formally taken the role of Chief Executive Officer.

The appointments come as the firm evolves to meet accelerating demand from asset managers, asset owners, and other financial institutions for integrated data, technology, and operational transformation. Across the market, these firms are confronting fragmented systems, slow and inconsistent reporting, and rising pressure to operationalize AI inside legacy environments. Grandview's work helps them consolidate platforms, integrate data, and modernize operations end-to-end.

"Tony and Jeff bring exactly the leadership our clients need at this stage of their transformation work," said Chris Lamb, Chief Executive Officer of Grandview Analytics. "Tony has earned the trust of the financial services leaders we serve, and his client-obsessed instinct has shaped how we grow. Jeff has scaled technology-enabled services firms like Beghou and West Monroe, and he knows how to build the operating discipline that lets a consulting organization take on bigger, more complex work without losing what makes it great. This team gives us the bench to deliver the kind of integrated data, technology, and operational transformations our clients need to compete in an AI-driven environment."

Leadership Announcements

Chris Lamb, Co-Founder, has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer: Lamb will set the firm's strategic direction, deepen client partnerships, and grow Grandview's presence in the market.

Lamb will set the firm's strategic direction, deepen client partnerships, and grow Grandview's presence in the market. Tony Kauzlarich has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer, a newly created role: Kauzlarich will lead the firm's growth strategy and client development. Since joining Grandview in 2021 , he has risen through the organization by developing new go-to-market strategies, implementing enhanced client relationship management tools, and overseeing several key accounts. He will continue to partner closely with Chip Rabus, Managing Director, Business Development, and will maintain an active role in client delivery and enterprise domain expertise across the firm.

Kauzlarich will lead the firm's growth strategy and client development. Since joining Grandview in 2021 he has risen through the organization by developing new go-to-market strategies, implementing enhanced client relationship management tools, and overseeing several key accounts. He will continue to partner closely with Chip Rabus, Managing Director, Business Development, and will maintain an active role in client delivery and enterprise domain expertise across the firm. Jeff Klug has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer, a newly created role: Klug will lead firmwide operations and execution with a focus on scaling delivery, strengthening operating discipline, and building consultant career paths. Klug brings more than 20 years of experience across consulting and technology-enabled services. Most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Beghou Consulting, he led a multi-year transformation that produced revenue growth, margin expansion, and stronger leadership depth. Previously, under his operational leadership at West Monroe, the Operations Excellence practice grew 40 percent year over year through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. He will partner closely with Jen Pavlus, Managing Director of Talent Management, to build a scalable talent platform that develops and elevates exceptional consultants and leaders.

"What drew me to Grandview is straightforward: deep financial services expertise and a leadership team that holds delivery to a high standard. The firms we serve need consultants who understand investment operations, data infrastructure, and the realities of implementing modern technology in a precision-driven environment – not generalists," said Klug. "My focus is on building the operating foundation that lets this team succeed at greater scale and complexity: tighter delivery systems, stronger practice development, and career paths that attract and retain the best consultants in the industry."

What the Team is Building

As financial institutions modernize, Grandview is investing in three areas where client demand is strongest.

AI-assisted delivery: Grandview can embed AI-assisted practices into requirements development, documentation, and project execution aligned with client best practices. In recent engagements, this approach has improved project cycle times by 20 to 30 percent.

Grandview can embed AI-assisted practices into requirements development, documentation, and project execution aligned with client best practices. In recent engagements, this approach has improved project cycle times by 20 to 30 percent. Investment operations transformation: Grandview rebuilds fragmented systems, operating models, and data environments across the front, middle, and back office, helping clients consolidate platforms and reduce technical debt. Engagements have realized a 30 to 40 percent reduction in manual processing and operational overhead.

Grandview rebuilds fragmented systems, operating models, and data environments across the front, middle, and back office, helping clients consolidate platforms and reduce technical debt. Engagements have realized a 30 to 40 percent reduction in manual processing and operational overhead. Data infrastructure and decision-ready reporting: Grandview conducts data governance assessments, develops build/buy roadmaps and target operating models, and delivers data quality solutions, including investment database infrastructure and aggregation capabilities. Clients have reduced reconciliation exceptions by up to 50 percent and accelerated reporting cycles to support faster, more confident decision-making.

About Grandview Analytics

Grandview Analytics is a data and technology consulting firm serving financial institutions. Our consulting services include technology modernization, operational transformation, and data management solutions that drive improved business processes, integrated technologies, accurate and timely reporting, and enhanced decision-making capabilities.

Our seasoned team of financial industry professionals brings deep business and technical domain expertise across asset classes and the trade lifecycle. With hands-on financial industry experience, we execute complex initiatives that help clients maximize ROI on data and technology investments.

Learn more at www.grandviewanalytics.com.

SOURCE Grandview Analytics