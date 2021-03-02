GrandView Aviation Opens Seventh Phenom 300 Private Jet Base

GrandView doubled its fleet at the end of 2020 to meet increased charter demand as passengers are flocking to private travel to avoid commercial airline travel. The Phenom 300 light jet is the ideal aircraft for new fliers as it features nonstop range of up to 2000 miles, perfect for most travel in North America, and features state-of-the-art safety technology. Grandview will meet this need at KBED with a top-of-the-line light jet which outperforms similarly classed aircraft in range, size, storage, and is a comfortable transition for passengers new to private jets.

"We can't wait to start flying private jet clients in the greater Boston area." Chief Operating Officer, Jessie Naor said, "With our locations in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, Boston is the prefect addition to extend our coverage area in the Northeast." Mindful of COVID risks, GrandView takes the utmost care in protecting their passengers by using electrostatic disinfection technology on all aircraft surfaces, in addition to thorough cleanings between flights, and anticipates that all its flight crewmembers will be vaccinated shortly after opening.

GrandView Aviation's ability to serve another region provides added value to customers who have enrolled in the company's popular Altitude Miles Program. Members of the program are able to earn miles on charter flights that can be redeemed for catering, flight credits, and other amenities. The program also offers utilization of GrandView's flexible cancelation policy and empty leg deals available first to its members.

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, and Denver. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com .

