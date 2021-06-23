GrandView Aviation Releases Private Label "Altitude Rosé" from Boxwood Winery

In 2021 GrandView Aviation has partnered with Boxwood Vineyards to produce a brand-new Rosé called "Altitude." This is the first time GrandView has partnered with the vineyard and the first wine produced by the private charter aviation company. The name is no coincidence, as it is named after their Altitude+ program, an exclusive program for their highest tier members to receive discounted private charter flights.

The wine is a dry Rosé blend of grapes grown and processed in the Bordeaux-style at John Kent Cooke's historic estate in the Middleburg, Virginia AVA. The sustainable vineyard consists of certified French clones exclusively. Grapes are hand harvested, hand sorted and fermented in stainless steel tanks.

Boxwood's Estate 2021 Rose' shows aromas of red bramble fruits, raspberry, strawberry. On the palate, there are hints of strawberry, black cherry, and soft tannins that help structure the wine and support a nice lingering finish. GrandView will be taking one of their Bell 407 Helicopters to Boxwood Vineyards to pick up the first case on Friday, May 14, 2021.

GrandView Aviation

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 private charter jets and helicopters giving access to departure points across the United States from the company's bases in Baltimore, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, and Denver. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

