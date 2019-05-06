GrandView Aviation to exhibit at the UNOS Transplant Management Forum

BALTIMORE, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Private jet and helicopter charter operator GrandView Aviation will be exhibiting at the United Network for Organ Sharing's (UNOS) Transplant Management Forum in Orlando, Florida May 14-15 with a primary mission of educating the transplant industry on private air charter regulations and industry best practices.

"Transportation of organ transplant teams is a vital mission at the heart of our operation," said Jessica Naor, Chief Operating Officer. "These flights are complex due to their length and the tendency to occur during night hours, outside normal circadian rhythm of flight crewmembers. These complications make it imperative that transplant flight programs are carefully planned to have properly rested crews."

GrandView Aviation has flown over 1500 surgical teams and organs, without an accident or incident, since its inception in 2004. It uses industry-leading staffing programs and newer model aircraft to ensure the highest levels of safety and reliability. It operates on-demand private charter lifeflights for organ procurement organizations and hospitals as well as dedicated aircraft programs.

"Organ missions require true 24 Hour dispatch, and this cannot be accomplished without higher crew staffing. Air carriers are not permitted to require pilots to standby or be on-call without assigned duty and rest periods known in advance," said Naor, "This is a huge challenge in the transplant industry, but GrandView is able to provide real solutions for these lifesaving missions."

GrandView Aviation operates a fleet of Phenom 300 charter jets and helicopters in Maryland & Texas. The company has offices at Martin State Airport and Austin-Bergstom International Airport. GrandView Aviation is a FAA Part 135 certificated aircraft operator & carries the elite Wyvern Wingman safety rating. For more information about GrandView Aviation, please visit www.flygv.com.

