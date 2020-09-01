Grandville Printing increases direct mail capacity

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grandville Printing Company (GPC), a leader in print innovation announced it has expanded direct mailing operations with the grand opening of a direct mail facility in nearby Kentwood.

"GPC is interested in providing solutions that help our customers grow. With this in mind, we have added additional capacity by utilizing our new backup production facility for direct mailing customers and will be focusing on generating new business opportunities for them through direct mail." -Kevin Rozema, Marketing Coordinator

About Grandville Printing Company

Grandville Printing Company, headquarted in the heart of West Michigan is a leading regional and national provider of all things print and related print services. With 250+ employees, a 250,000 Square foot facility and an offsite backup production facility, we deliver quality solutions with a focus on customer service and support from beginning to end. For more information please visit us at www.gpco.com or contact: [email protected]

