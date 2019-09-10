Grane Rx Celebrates 25 Years of Leading Senior Care Pharmacy Services

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grane Rx--the leading provider of senior care pharmacy solutions--proudly celebrates 25 years in business this month. Grane Rx opened its doors in 1994 to serve Pennsylvanians and today serves more than 11,500 residents and participants across 70+ facilities nationwide. The company has grown from one to three state-of-the-art pharmacies in strategic locations and fills more than 1,500,000 prescriptions annually.

"I'm continually astounded by the growth we've experienced. Twelve years ago we numbered roughly 60 employees, today we stand 200 strong and growing," said COO Bob Rowland. When asked about the secret to Grane Rx's workforce success, Rowland answered: "we simply hire the most qualified people, and we're fortunate many choose to stay with us for years."

As the number of Americans over the age of 85 continues to grow, the need for top-notch specialized senior care pharmacy services has never been more critical. Grane Rx has built its legacy on serving skilled nursing facilities and PACE organizations with a focus on excellence in customer service, continual innovation, and specialized senior care pharmacy expertise. The Grane Rx team cares deeply about the people it serves, strives to always be the best in the business, and takes immense pride in being true experts in the field.

Innovation has been a common thread throughout Grane Rx's history and a pillar of company pride. From the development of cutting-edge SimplePack packaging adherence solutions and automated pharmacy technologies to precision medicine and advanced medication management systems, Grane Rx has led the industry with newer and more sophisticated technologies to improve outcomes.

Grane Rx has continually evolved with the industry. The organization began serving PACE programs in 2006 to address this growing segment. Through its cutting-edge Meds2Home program, Grane Rx delivers medication regimes to PACE pharmacy participants at their residences so they can age safely and comfortably from home.

"Nobody has seen anything like our Meds2Home solutions. We customize every box for each participant. This is highly effective in reinforcing health literacy and dramatically improves participant outcomes. Couple that with our white-glove Meds2Home concierge service and we're delivering something truly special," shared Rowland.

When asked what the future holds, here's what Rowland predicts: "We're going to continue advancing our automation while at the same time enhancing patient engagement. Our Medication Insights offering will take precision medicine to a new level and further reduce the risk of adverse drug events. There are some amazing things going on with AI and machine learning that we will keep our eye on. We're going to serve many more states and have a bigger geographic footprint shipping medications. I wouldn't be surprised if three years from now we are serving over 25,000 patients and have added a pharmacy or two."

About Grane Rx

Grane Rx is a high-touch senior care pharmacy and medication management, provider. Our end-to-end services include clinical consulting, staff training, on-going staff support, pharmacy transition facilitation, precision medication prescribing and state-of-the-art pharmacy automation. All of our solutions are designed to streamline senior care operations, optimize care and manage costs. We work closely with our partners to build a collaborative relationship and ensure a smooth pharmacy transition.

About Grane Rx's Meds2Home Program

Grane Rx has been leading PACE pharmacy solutions since 2006. We help PACE centers streamline their operations, maximize their savings, and free-up staff time to focus on participant care. Through at-home adherence systems, our Meds2Home program is revolutionizing senior care pharmacy by enabling participants to age safely and comfortably from home. Many of the PACE programs we serve are members of the National PACE Association.

Media Contact:

Mr. Scott Sosso

866.824.MEDS

ssosso@granerx.com

SOURCE Grane Rx

Related Links

https://www.granerx.com/

