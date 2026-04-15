Grange Insurance Association to Rebrand as Granwest Insurance on July 1, 2026

The new name reflects a continued commitment to protecting families, farms, and businesses - today and for generations to come.

SEATTLE, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grange Insurance Association (GIA), a mutual insurance provider serving families, farms, and businesses across the Western United States for more than 130 years, announced today that it will rebrand as Granwest Insurance, effective July 1, 2026.

Founded in 1894 to protect farmers and rural communities, GIA has grown to serve policyholders across six Western states – Washington, California, Oregon, Idaho, Colorado, and Wyoming - while continuing to deliver personalized service through independent agents. The new name reflects both the organization's agricultural roots and its continued focus on the communities it serves today.

The name Granwest reflects this heritage and forward vision:

"Gran" comes from the Latin word grānum (seed), symbolizing growth and farming roots.

comes from the Latin word (seed), symbolizing growth and farming roots. "West" represents the region it serves and a spirit of exploration and expansion.

"Our transition to Granwest Insurance honors our deep roots while positioning us for the future," said Steven W. Stogner, President & CEO. "While our name is changing, our commitment to protecting what matters most for our customers and communities across the West remains the same."

The transition will not affect existing policies, coverage, billing, or service. Policyholders will continue working with the same trusted independent agents, with no action required.

Granwest Insurance is the brand name used for marketing and communications. Insurance policies are issued by Granwest Insurance Company and Granwest Property & Casualty.

For more information, visit granwest.com or contact 800-247-2643.

Contact:

Shelley Mahan

***@grange.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13139430

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Grange Insurance Association