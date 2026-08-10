Grange Insurance Receives National Award for Leading Associate Resource Groups

The company is a 2026 Global ERG Network (GEN) IMPACT Winner, recognizing significant achievements last year

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global ERG Network (GEN) has named Grange Insurance a 2026 GEN IMPACT winner. This honor recognizes Grange's commitment to an inclusive culture and the significant business, talent and community outcomes achieved through Associate Resource Group (ARG) leadership.

Award Recognizes Grange's People Powered Culture

"Our associates propel our award-winning, inclusive culture," said Carrie Maun-Smith, Grange's AVP, Inclusive Culture, Change and Community Impact, and President Grange Enterprise Gives. "This recognition is a testament to our ARG's efforts in fostering an environment that supports innovation and growth."

In 2025, Grange's four ARGs — Multicultural Professionals Network, Pride Partnership and Allies, Women's Group, and Young Professionals — engaged in a variety of strategic initiatives that played a direct role in delivering business value to the enterprise, customers and independent agency partners.



Key Achievements By The Numbers

High Enterprise Engagement: Over 43% of associates were members of at least one ARG in 2025, with 61% of leaders actively participating.

Over 43% of associates were members of at least one ARG in 2025, with 61% of leaders actively participating. ARG Membership Growth: Experienced a 43% increase in ARG membership over the past three years.

Experienced a 43% increase in ARG membership over the past three years. Volunteerism: ARG members contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours in 2025, with 54 ARG members serving on nonprofit boards or committees.

ARG members contributed over 7,000 volunteer hours in 2025, with 54 ARG members serving on nonprofit boards or committees. Community Impact: ARG members donated more than $310,000 to support over 60 local nonprofits

ARG members donated more than $310,000 to support over 60 local nonprofits 2025 Industry Accolades: Honored with the National Philanthropy Day Award and recognized as one of the "50 Best Internship Programs" by RISE.

Honored with the National Philanthropy Day Award and recognized as one of the "50 Best Internship Programs" by RISE. Leadership Development: Grange invests in ARG leaders, helping them build leadership skills, expand their visibility across the organization and prepare for future opportunities.

Learn more about Grange's Associate Resource Groups.

About Grange Insurance

Grange Insurance Company, with $3.4 billion in assets and more than $1.61 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home and business insurance protection. Established in 1935, the Grange Insurance Company and its affiliate Integrity Insurance Company serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. Learn more about Grange Insurance.

SOURCE Grange Insurance