Grange Insurance Names Krista Conte as Chief Distribution Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Grange Insurance Company announced that Krista Conte has been named the company's Chief Distribution Officer.

Krista Conte, Chief Distribution Officer Grange Insurance

"I am excited to have Krista join our team and bring her wealth of experience leading both carrier and agency operations to our organization," said Grange Insurance Chief Property & Casualty Officer Ryan Michel. "Krista is an established and highly skilled leader in our industry and the perfect fit for a role that will be critical to our future success. With her proven track record in leading highly successful distribution strategies and building operational excellence, I am confident she is the right leader to drive future growth and expansion."

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Conte most recently served as Executive Vice President of Insurance and Distribution at AAA Club Alliance. In that role, she led the club's insurance operations, overseeing agents in both personal and commercial lines, which generated about a third of the company's revenue and served more than seven million members. Conte was responsible for developing agency talent, building sales strategies, and optimizing systems.

Before joining AAA, Conte served as head of distribution at Farmers Insurance, where she was responsible for managing $18 billion in gross written premiums and overseeing distribution strategies across multiple channels for personal lines, life insurance, retirement products and brokered business. Conte delivered record results, including growing the average agency size to $1.8 million.

Additionally, Conte spent 16 years at Allstate in several leadership positions, most notably as Field Vice President for the California Region. In that role, she was responsible for more than $3 billion in premium, overseeing 900 agencies, and leading catastrophe-response efforts in one of the company's most complex regions. Under her leadership, the region achieved top national rankings in production across all lines.

Conte earned her bachelor's degree from Stony Brook University.

About Grange Insurance

Grange Insurance Company, with $3.4 billion in assets and more than $1.61 billion in annual revenue, is an insurance provider based in Columbus, Ohio. Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home and business insurance protection. Established in 1935, the Grange Insurance Company and its affiliate Integrity Insurance Company serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Learn more about Grange Insurance.

Media Contacts

Amy Nichols

AVP, Brand and Corporate Communications

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(614) 445-2682

Maggie Haddock

Public Relations Consultant

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(414) 839-1941

SOURCE Grange Insurance