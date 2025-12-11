Grange Insurance Recognized for Associate-Led Philanthropy Driving Community Impact

National Philanthropy Day Award highlights the company's culture of service and sustained investment in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central Ohio Association of Fundraising Professionals has named Grange Insurance Company a 2025 National Philanthropy Day honoree, in the large employer category, celebrating the company's inclusive, associate-driven model of giving and its sustained investment in health and human services, education and the arts.

A Giving Model, Led by Associates

"At Grange, philanthropy is woven into our culture," said Carrie Maun-Smith, AVP of Inclusive Culture and Community Impact at Grange Insurance and Foundation President, Grange Enterprise Gives. "Our associates are the driving force behind our community work. Their dedication shapes our partnerships, our programs and the way we show up for Central Ohio."

Grange's people-driven approach encourages associates at all levels to connect their personal passions with community needs through volunteerism, nonprofit board service and active participation in associate resource groups. This model strengthens both associate engagement and the region's nonprofit network.

Grange's Year-Round Commitment to Philanthropy Includes:

Grange Enterprise Gives: Through its annual workplace giving campaign, Grange matches every associate donation dollar for dollar, doubling the support that reaches nonprofits. In the most recent campaign (2025), the effort helped fuel community programs with nearly $1.2 million in combined associate and foundation support and earned recognition from United Way of Central Ohio as the region's No. 2 employee-led giving campaign.

Through its annual workplace giving campaign, Grange matches every associate donation dollar for dollar, doubling the support that reaches nonprofits. In the most recent campaign (2025), the effort helped fuel community programs with nearly $1.2 million in combined associate and foundation support and earned recognition from United Way of Central Ohio as the region's No. 2 employee-led giving campaign. Associate Volunteerism: With more than 1,100 associates regularly volunteering, Grange's impact extends far beyond financial contributions. Through early December, associates dedicated nearly 11,500 hours to supporting children, families and community stability by packing meals, tutoring students, assembling comfort items for families facing medical challenges and more.

With more than 1,100 associates regularly volunteering, Grange's impact extends far beyond financial contributions. Through early December, associates dedicated nearly 11,500 hours to supporting children, families and community stability by packing meals, tutoring students, assembling comfort items for families facing medical challenges and more. Associate Resource Groups (ARGs): Grange's four ARGs deepen the company's community reach by partnering with nonprofits to deliver mission-aligned programming and coordinate volunteer activities that reflect diverse interests and needs.

Grange's four ARGs deepen the company's community reach by partnering with nonprofits to deliver mission-aligned programming and coordinate volunteer activities that reflect diverse interests and needs. Long-Term Community Partnerships: Grange maintains multi-year relationships with organizations such as United Way of Central Ohio, Children's Hunger Alliance and Goodwill Columbus. These partnerships support programs ranging from workforce development, youth education, food insecurity and emergency assistance — helping families achieve tangible, long-term outcomes.

Grange maintains multi-year relationships with organizations such as United Way of Central Ohio, Children's Hunger Alliance and Goodwill Columbus. These partnerships support programs ranging from workforce development, youth education, food insecurity and emergency assistance — helping families achieve tangible, long-term outcomes. Leadership Development Through Service: Seventy-five percent of Grange officers serve on nonprofit boards, helping build organizational capacity and advancing missions across the region.

The National Philanthropy Day honor reflects Grange's financial support and its long-standing commitment to being an active, dependable partner to organizations serving Central Ohio communities.

"As community needs evolve, strong and reliable corporate partnerships and cross-sector collaboration are essential," said Maun-Smith. "We're honored by this recognition and remain committed to working alongside our nonprofit partners to create lasting impact."

Learn more about Grange's community impact here .

