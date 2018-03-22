Granicus' 11th National Summit Will Focus on Empowering A Modern Digital Government

Over 1,000 leaders from all levels of government are expected to come together for a full day focused on the public sector's use of innovative technology to meet the rising expectations of the digital citizen and to improve internal process efficiencies.

This year's keynote speaker is Mitchell B. Weiss, Professor of Management Practice at Harvard Business School's Entrepreneurial Management unit, who will speak about how government leaders can initiate municipal innovation, or "Public Entrepreneurship," within their organization to improve processes, reduce costs and better meet citizens needs.

"In a time of heightened expectations for engagement, transparency and efficiency, it is important that government leaders have access to peer-to-peer learning opportunities and a place to share best practices in implementing the latest technologies shaping modern citizen experiences," said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. "This year's National Summit looks at the state of public sector modernization. Our outstanding list of speakers will touch on nearly every aspect of the digital journey."

The list of guest speakers includes:

Ahn Tran , Deputy City Clerk, City of San Jose, California

Deputy City Clerk, Britney Smith , Public Information and Communications Manager, Leon County Florida

Public Information and Communications Manager, Chip Harman , Content Strategy Manager, My HealtheVet

Content Strategy Manager, Doug Nick , Assistant Communications Director for Customer Outreach, Arizona Department of Transportation

Assistant Communications Director for Customer Outreach, Arizona Department of Transportation Jason Pak , Veteran Outreach and Engagement, Government Operations at Boeing

Veteran Outreach and Engagement, Government Operations at Boeing Lauren Mitchell , Design & Publications Manager, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Design & Publications Manager, of Natural Resources Matt Goodrich FedRAMP Director, U.S. General Services Administration

FedRAMP Director, U.S. General Services Administration Michael Wilson , Executive Director, Yellow Ribbon Fund

Executive Director, Yellow Ribbon Fund Mika Cross , Director of Strategic Communications, Digital and Public Engagement, Veterans' Employment and Training Service, Department of Labor

Director of Strategic Communications, Digital and Public Engagement, Veterans' Employment and Training Service, Department of Labor Paul Fugazzotto , Public Information Officer, Digital Communication at Philadelphia Water Department

Public Information Officer, Digital Communication at Philadelphia Water Department Shelly Klein , Customer Service Technologies Administrator, City of Hurst, Texas

Customer Service Technologies Administrator, Stephen Schatz , Communications Director, Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Event details:

Date: Tuesday, April 3, 2018

Location: JW Marriott 1331 Pennsylvania Ave NW Washington, DC 20004

Time: 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Cost: Complimentary for government employees and contractors – breakfast included

Registration: http://granicus.com/summit18/

About Granicus

Granicus provides technology that empowers government organizations to create better lives for the people they serve. By offering the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for communications, meeting and agenda management, and digital services to over 4,000 public sector organizations, Granicus helps turn government missions into quantifiable realities. Granicus products connect over 160 million people, creating a powerful network to enhance citizen engagement. By optimizing decision-making processes, Granicus strives to help government see better outcomes and a greater impact for the citizens they serve.

For more information on Granicus, visit www.granicus.com.

