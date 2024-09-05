Granicus acquires leading destination marketing software company Simpleview

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus , a global leader in government experience technologies and services, today announced the acquisition of Simpleview, a global, integrated destination marketing solutions provider.

Simpleview, a leading provider of CRM, CMS, and digital marketing solutions, works with more than 1,000 premier destinations across the globe —from small towns to world capitals and top venues — to help them engage stakeholders, attract leisure travelers, and win bids for conventions and events. Simpleview customers leverage their tools, data, strategies and insights to tell their stories and drive economic growth to support community investment and improved vitality.

"We are incredibly excited by the opportunity to combine the highly complementary missions of Simpleview and Granicus," said Mark Hynes, Granicus CEO. "Helping our customers understand and serve the interests of all community members is an important part of the Granicus mission. With the addition of Simpleview, our joint customers will now have the ability to reach, engage and connect all stakeholders — from full time residents to visitors to business owners – in ways that drive deeper understanding and the ability to deliver digital experiences that meet the unique needs of their diverse audiences. By combining the power and focus of both platforms, we can more holistically deliver data-driven, actionable insights to community leaders that empower thriving, unified communities for all members."

For more than 20 years, Granicus and Simpleview have each operated under the common belief that the creative application of digital solutions can lift all members of the community by deeply understanding and engaging with the diverse interests, needs, and aspirations of all stakeholders. The combined Granicus and Simpleview platforms collectively deliver billions of digital interactions and experiences annually that result in rich, data-driven insights to empower community leaders with the intelligence and tools they need to materially advance and measure community health and vitality.

"Joining Granicus gives the Simpleview team the exciting opportunity to reinforce our commitment to our customers as a partner providing transformative technologies and services that fuel community health" said Ryan George, CEO of Simpleview. "Together, the companies now have the ability to reach and engage with more than 400 million current and future residents, visitors, and businesses to create connected communities that support places where individuals want to visit, meet, live, work, play and invest."

With the addition of Simpleview, Granicus will serve more than 7,000 organizations worldwide with a workforce of approximately 2,000 employees. To learn more about Granicus and Simpleview, read the latest blog.

About Granicus

Granicus is a global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector. Now powering 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting more than 500,000 government professionals with 330 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, Latin America and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve — driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations, and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

