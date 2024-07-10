Granicus adds experienced public sector leaders to management team

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, the leading provider of government experience technologies and services, today announced the appointment of three new members to its management team to support the company's continued global momentum. Bringing over 80 years of collective experience from within government agencies and leading solutions firms that serve them, Paul Mrochinski, Steven Rich and David Ellison have joined Granicus to help facilitate its mission and continue to drive data-driven innovation with its customers.

"With a shared commitment to deliver modern CX solutions to government organizations working to bring more effective digital experiences to their constituents, we are pleased to welcome these new leaders to Granicus. Paul, Steven and David bring an invaluable collection of backgrounds from across the public sector as we continue to push the boundaries of technology, services and data as part of our Government Experience Cloud solutions," said Mark Hynes, Granicus CEO. "I couldn't be more pleased to add the expertise of these three public sector professionals as part of Granicus' continued commitment to help government organizations more effectively and measurably navigate their digital journeys and better serve their citizens."

Mrochinski joins Granicus as the vice president of strategic partnerships and channel, bringing 39 years of experience developing critical alliance and channel programs for leading firms serving federal, state and local governments. Mrochinski most recently worked as the vice president and corporate director of Peraton's Industry Partnerships and University Alliances Program Office. Previously, Mrochinski served in similar capacities with Perspecta, DXC and its predecessor companies.

"Granicus and other govtech thought leaders have begun to coordinate their energies for deeper and more comprehensive advances in digital CX transformation. I'm looking forward to bringing my public sector experience to help shape and activate this growing partnership ecosystem," said Mrochinski. "The strategic collaboration agreement with AWS is a great example of the types of alliances Granicus is forging to help align common public sector technology missions for more rapid and high-impact outcomes across the industry."

For Rich, joining Granicus as the vice president of state sales provides the opportunity to build on 25 years of experience leading sales teams providing technology solutions to state and local governments. Most recently Rich was the regional vice president for Gigamon's state, local, education and healthcare sales from 2020 to 2024. Previously, Rich was regional vice president for Secureworks from 2014 to 2020 and held sales leaderships roles with Dell Technologies between 1998 and 2013.

Ellison joins as senior director, Experience Partner, for Granicus' Government Experience Group and brings significant CX transformation experience from within some of the largest U.S. federal agencies, notably as a Senior Executive Service member in his most recent position as Associate Commissioner for the Social Security Administration's Office of Digital Transformation. Prior, Ellison worked in IT Modernization leadership with the SSA since 2017, in product development leadership for the Internal Revenue Service from 2011 to 2017, and in commercial sector online services between 2002 and 2011. Ellison has also held several Active Duty and Reserve assignments in the U.S. Navy, retiring as a Commander in 2019.

The addition of these three leaders fortifies Granicus' continued commitment to the mission of delivering modern, human-centered digital experiences to government connections that drive measurably better constituent outcomes.

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting more than 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

