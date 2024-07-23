Granicus Appoints Courtney Bromley as Independent Board Member

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, the global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, today announced the appointment of Courtney Bromley as an independent member to its Board of Directors.

Bromley joins Granicus' board as a seasoned public sector technology leader who has dedicated her career to helping governments harness a combination of technology and services to meet their mission and advance digital transformation. The addition of Bromley to the board reinforces Granicus' continued commitment to help government organizations more effectively navigate their digital journeys and better serve their citizens through the adoption of Granicus' Government Experience Cloud (GXC).

Granicus today announced the appointment of Courtney Bromley, as an independent member to its Board of Directors. Post this

GXC has been developed in cooperation with over 6,000 government agency customers to create the first of its kind platform of public sector experience solutions that significantly advances governments' ability to reach, connect, communicate, and engage with their communities. GXC solutions leverage integrated technologies, experience services and advanced data analytics to deliver more relevant constituent experiences that drive the impact and outcomes programs are intended to deliver, to the people that need them the most.

"We are thrilled to welcome Courtney to the Granicus board. Her deep public sector experience and extensive track record of driving large, multifaceted business opportunities with government agencies and strategic partners will be invaluable as we continue to drive Granicus' growth," said Mark Hynes, CEO, Granicus. "We look forward to her valuable perspectives and insights that are certain to help shape the future of how innovative, data-driven digital customer experiences will advance the public sector CX initiatives of our customers."

Bromley most recently served as CEO, Voyager Labs, Inc., a leader in AI based analytics solutions for government and law enforcement organizations globally. Prior to this position, Bromley spent over three decades with IBM, holding multiple leadership roles within the company's government division. Throughout her career, she has been recognized as a leading technology executive with IBM, including being awarded the FED 100 award and the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) Women in Sales Leadership Award. Bromley has served on multiple boards, including Northern Virginia Technology Council, the American Red Cross, Special Olympics and the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council.

"With a strong foundation in place and a powerful platform, Granicus has many compelling opportunities to continue to accelerate their growth. Granicus shares in my commitment to drive digital transformation across the public sector and I look forward to helping the company continue to advance its strategic vision," said Bromley.

About Granicus

Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technology and services for the public sector. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting more than 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

SOURCE Granicus