Granicus Appoints Don Remy as Independent Board Member

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus , a global leader in customer experience technologies and services for government, today announced the appointment of Don Remy as an independent member to its Board of Directors.

Remy joins Granicus' board having built a highly impactful career over 30 years supporting mission-driven organizations and agencies advancing some of the nation's most vital national interests, including as Assistant to the General Counsel at the U.S. Department of the Army, Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice, as well as roles with Fannie Mae and NCAA. Most recently as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Remy was responsible for the largest integrated health care system, benefit claims processing system, and cemetery system in the country and served as the chairperson for the interagency Customer Experience initiative for the President's Management Council.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Don join the Granicus board," said Mark Hynes, Granicus CEO. "The breadth of Don's experience across government agencies has enabled him to make a significant impact on a great number of lives. We are incredibly fortunate to have Don's extensive history and perspective in shaping CX research and policy at the highest levels of government. His appointment will be instrumental in helping Granicus advance these principles and make them accessible to all levels of government worldwide."

Designed with feedback from over 6,000 government agency customers, Granicus' Government Experience Cloud (GXC) brings together best-in-class connected experience technologies with industry best-practices and services capabilities, as well as advanced data analytics to allow government CX practitioners to gain a better understanding of their constituents, drive better engagement and deliver greater insights than ever before. Mission-oriented perspectives from industry leaders like Don Remy, coupled with Granicus customer advisory boards, ensure that GXC continues to incorporate timely CX perspectives into Granicus solutions.

"Advancing digital equity has been a personal passion and consistent theme in my work in the public sector," said Remy. "Having spent considerable time and energy with other public sector leaders driving interagency collaboration and unity around customer experience programs, I am delighted to align with Granicus. We share a common vision on how a focus on CX can drive better understanding, connectivity, trust and ultimately better community outcomes. Granicus has demonstrated that they have the right platform, capability and insight to scale great CX across all levels of government, and I'm pleased to contribute my experiences to that important mission."

Remy is currently the Founder and CEO of The Remy Group, a global strategic consulting firm that provides crisis management and critical business strategy advice and perspective to for-profit and non-profit enterprises, boards, and executives.

