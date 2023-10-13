Granicus names winners of 13th annual Digital Government Awards

News provided by

Granicus

13 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Granicus' annual Digital Government Awards honor transformational achievements improving citizen engagement, service delivery and government efficiency

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Granicus, the leading provider of government experience software services and solutions, announced the winners of its Digital Government Awards. Since 2010, Granicus has honored government entities and employees who have embraced modern technologies that drive awareness of community programs, improve citizen experiences, transform outdated processes and inspire civic action.

"The Granicus Digital Government Awards demonstrate governments' commitment to digital transformation and service delivery to their constituents," said Gabriele "G" Masili, chief customer officer of Granicus. "This year we received a record number of nominations from governments of all levels across North America showcasing how they're making a difference in their communities. We are inspired by their efforts and honored to partner with them to innovate the processes, capabilities and services used by their customers every day." 

The 2023 awards span seven award categories: Changemaker, Community Engagement, Customer Experience, Digital Transformation, Operational Efficiency, Trust & Transparency, and Website of the Year.

The winning nominations include Burlington, Ont.; Edmonton, Alta.; New York State Higher Education Services Corporation; New York State Department of Labor; Ontario Energy Board; Oakville, Ont.; Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and Gainesville, Fla. Additional winning entries and runners-up can be viewed here and the honorees will be featured at Granicus' Digital Transformation Summit, October 25.

About Granicus
Granicus is the global leader in customer engagement and experience technologies and services for the public sector. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting over 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, digital services, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, and records management, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

SOURCE Granicus

Also from this source

Granicus selected as subcontractor on $49M U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services award

Granicus, the leading provider of government experience software services and solutions, today announced a recompete contract award win for $49M from ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.